makeover-underway-to-fix-confusing-plano-intersection

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A $4.6 million challenge is underway to repair one among Plano’s most complicated intersections.

TxDOT started work this week on plans to widen Preston Street over the Bush Turnpike.

Designated flip lanes will hopefully ease congestion on Preston the place for years, drivers have mistakenly tried to make use of a proper flip lane that ends at an previous automobile dealership.

“Just about every time I come through there’s at least one person who’s figuring it out,” mentioned Ian McGaughey of Plano. “They are either new here or they’re just not paying attention.”

McGaughey says those that make the error trigger delays and generally collisions attempting to get out of the lane.

“It creates some of the largest slowdowns I’ve ever seen here is really annoying,” he mentioned.

The challenge will take a couple of 12 months to finish.

“Collin County has been on every ‘best of’ list for the past 15 years,” mentioned Emily McCann, TxDOT Public Data Officer. “It’s a place that people want to live so we want to make sure that the quality of life that brought people to Collin County is known for years to come.”

Work on the challenge has already induced visitors to again up on Preston Street.

The town of Plano says it would regulate cease lights to assist ease congestion.