live-massachusetts-primary-election-results

Observe updating outcomes of the Democratic and Republican presidential primaries in Massachusetts on Tremendous Tuesday under.
*Winners might be denoted in daring when the Related Press calls the race.
Democratic major
Reporting: 23.10%
Elizabeth Warren 20.2%, 55,519 votes
Michael Bloomberg 11.3%, 30,969 votes
Tulsi Gabbard 0.7%, 2,029 votes
Bernie Sanders 28.5%, 78,354 votes
Joe Biden 33.6%, 92,509 votes
Republican major
Reporting: 23.19%
Invoice Weld 9.1%, 4,832 votes
Joe Walsh 1.1%, 610 votes
Donald Trump 87.9%, 46,709 votes
Roque De La Fuente 0.3%, 145 votes