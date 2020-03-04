listen:-will-greenwood’s-podcast

On this week’s podcast episode, Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox meet up with former Wales and Lions centre Allan Bateman, in addition to former Crimson Roses captain Catherine Spencer.

Our duo chat to Bateman his profession, from his expertise of the Lions in South Africa in 1997 alongside Greenwood, to his profession in rugby league and rugby union.

We additionally get the proud Welshman’s ideas and predictions on Wales’ conflict with England at Twickenham on Saturday within the Six Nations.

Will and Rupert then additionally chat to former Crimson Roses chief Spencer about her hard-hitting e-book Mud, Maul, Mascara.

In addition to that, we’ll take a look forward to Spherical four of the Guinness Six Nations, plus there’s Will’s newest Gallagher Premiership round-up!

To take heed to all that and rather more click on play above for the most recent version of the Will Greenwood podcast!