listen:-golden-point-podcast

Caitlin Beevers is without doubt one of the particular friends on this week’s Golden Level podcast

It’s a particular version of the Golden Level this week, celebrating ladies in rugby league forward of Worldwide Girls’s Day.

Up-and-coming England and Leeds Rhinos star Caitlin Beevers is without doubt one of the particular friends, becoming a member of Steve Owen and Jenna Brooks to speak about how she obtained concerned within the sport and her ambitions.

The 18-year-old has ambitions in officiating too and tells us what it meant for her to change into the primary lady to referee a rugby league match at Wembley Stadium when she took cost of the 2018 Nationwide Faculties Ultimate.

Leeds males’s ahead Adam Cuthbertson is alongside Beevers too, explaining how he obtained concerned with teaching the Rhinos’ ladies’s group and reflecting on the success they loved throughout his time in cost.

Plus, there’s a preview of Barrie McDermott’s interview with Manchester Metropolis Girls footballer and rugby league fan Gemma Bonner.