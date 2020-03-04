lil-scrappy’s-wife,-bambi-benson,-debuts-her-baby-bump-in-new-photos-but-a-comment-by-‘love-and-hip-hop:-atlanta’-star-spice-caused-drama

Based on latest data, the celebrities from the hit sequence, Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, Lil Scrappy and his partner, Adizia “Bambi” Benson, are going to grow to be mother and father for the second time.

Up to now, neither of the 2 celebrities has confirmed if they are surely anticipating a second child, however ongoing experiences from TMZ counsel Bambi is within the 18th week of her being pregnant.

A fan stated this: “And congratulations to you both.”

This backer said: “All of you is to f****** clean. I just love all of you too, such a beautiful couple all of you hang in there together. Don’t let no one come in between you all two all of your number one fan street life.”

This particular person revealed: “I heard the good news congratulations to both of you. Congrats are wishing you a safe & happy pregnancy.”

Her co-star, Spice, used the phrase child mama, which offended some. The singer stated: “Baby mama looks good on you 💙💙💙.”

One backer defended her by saying: “Hence the reference baby mama, she wasn’t referring to her marital status. I’m sure she knows that it’s just a saying, not her actual title😒.”

If the rumors are confirmed to be correct, this may be the third baby for Scrappy, who additionally shares a 14-year-old daughter, Emani Richardson, together with his former companion, Erica Dixon.

Since then, Dixon has moved on, as she welcomed twin child women, Embrii and Eryss, within the spring of final yr, though she stored the identification of her present boyfriend hidden from the general public.

The rapper made headlines in 2019 when he opened up about being a father throughout a radio interview. Again then, Scrappy remarked that parenthood had made him a unique particular person, and he felt extra actual than ever.

Apparently, “Money In The Bank” performer couldn’t be prouder about taking good care of his toddler son from Bambi, Breland, as a result of he additionally said: “Just to have a little guy who looks up to me, and I didn’t even catch it at first. He watches me, just watch me, and it is like, ‘Oh that’s how you do it.’ So I gotta be on point. Got to teach him how to be a man.”

Lil Scrappy and Bambi welcomed Breland in September 2018, and in line with the rapper, his toddler son was already exhibiting tendencies of being a “momma’s boy,” similar to his father.



