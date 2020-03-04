levert-scores-51-as-nets-top-celtics-in-ot

Caris LeVert scored a career-high 51 factors, 37 from the fourth quarter on, because the Brooklyn Nets rallied from 21 factors all the way down to stun the host Boston Celtics 129-120 in time beyond regulation Tuesday.

LeVert shot 17 of 26 from the sphere and scored all 11 of the Nets’ factors within the further interval as they overcame 21 turnovers to snap a four-game shedding streak. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot added 16 factors off the bench for Brooklyn.

Jaylen Brown had 22 factors, and Kemba Walker scored 21 in his return from 5 video games missed with a knee harm for the Celtics, who’ve misplaced back-to-back video games for the primary time since January 16-18.

The Nets scored a franchise-record 51 factors within the fourth quarter to beat a 71-50 deficit with 6:28 left within the third quarter. They entered the fourth down 84-67.



















Philadelphia 76ers 107-120 Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis had 37 factors, 13 rebounds and 4 steals as Los Angeles defeated Philadelphia, who misplaced their ninth consecutive highway recreation.

Tuesday evening’s NBA scores San Antonio Spurs 104-103 Charlotte Hornets

Brooklyn Nets 129-120 Boston Celtics

Minnesota Timberwolves 139-134 New Orleans Pelicans

Los Angeles Clippers 109-94 Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder

Golden State Warriors 116-100 Denver Nuggets

Toronto Raptors 123-114 Phoenix Suns

Philadelphia 76ers 107-120 Los Angeles Lakers

Washington Wizards 126-133 Sacramento Kings

Davis transformed 13 of 19 pictures from the ground, together with four of 5 from three-point vary. LeBron James contributed 22 factors for the Lakers, who’ve gained 9 of their final 10 video games. The 76ers misplaced their ninth straight highway recreation.

Glenn Robinson III scored 25 factors to steer the 76ers, and Tobias Harris added 18. The Lakers outshot the Sixers 53.5 per cent to 44.7 per cent from the ground.



















Los Angeles Clippers 109-94 Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder

Kawhi Leonard scored 25 factors to elevate Los Angeles to a win at Oklahoma Metropolis.

The victory was the fifth consecutive for the Clippers, their second-longest successful streak of the season. Through the streak, Los Angeles has averaged 120.6 factors per recreation.

The Thunder have dropped back-to-back video games. Dennis Schroder led Oklahoma Metropolis with 24 factors, together with 13 within the first half.



















Minnesota Timberwolves 139-134 New Orleans Pelicans

Malik Beasley scored 28 factors and D’Angelo Russell added 23 to steer eight Minnesota gamers in double figures throughout a win at New Orleans.



James Johnson scored 19, Juancho Hernangomez had 16, rookie Naz Reid had his first double-double with 13 factors and a career-high 14 rebounds for Minnesota, which made 14 of 34 three-point makes an attempt and shot 55.7 % from the ground. Jordan McLaughlin scored 13 factors, and Jarrett Culver and Josh Okogie had 11 every.

Jrue Vacation had 27 factors and 12 assists, Lonzo Ball scored 26, rookie Zion Williamson scored 25, Brandon Ingram had 24, Josh Hart 11 and Derrick Favors contributed 10 apiece for the Pelicans.



















San Antonio Spurs 104-103 Charlotte Hornets

San Antonio overcame a horrid starting with out their coach after which held on with out scoring within the last two minutes of a slender victory over host Charlotte.

With Spurs coach Gregg Popovich lacking the sport, the Spurs acquired 21 factors from Dejounte Murray to win an evening after a house loss to Indiana. Terry Rozier topped the Hornets with 20 factors.

Popovich was absent from the sport as a consequence of what the workforce termed as private enterprise. Assistant coach Tim Duncan, a legendary former participant for San Antonio, directed the Spurs.



















Toronto Raptors 123-114 Phoenix Suns

Pascal Siakam scored 33 factors, and visiting Toronto rallied previous Phoenix to finish a three-game shedding streak.

The Raptors trailed by 17 factors in the course of the second quarter and had been behind by seven at halftime earlier than taking a one-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Kyle Lowry added 28 factors for the Raptors, who’ve gained six straight conferences with the Suns. Devin Booker scored 22 factors for Phoenix, who’ve misplaced 4 straight.



















Golden State Warriors 116-100 Denver Nuggets

Andrew Wiggins had 22 factors and 10 assists as visiting Golden State beat Denver.

Eric Paschall additionally scored 22 whereas Marquese Chriss scored 16 factors, Mychal Mulder and Jordan Poole had 15 apiece, and Dragan Bender added 14 for Golden State. The Warriors outscored Denver 67-36 to finish the sport to get simply their seventh highway win of the season.

Denver’s Paul Millsap had 18 factors and 9 rebounds in his return to the lineup after sitting out one recreation as a consequence of an ankle harm. Will Barton additionally had 18 factors. Nikola Jokic completed with 16 factors and 13 rebounds.



















Washington Wizards 126-133 Sacramento Kings

Harry Giles III broke a late tie with consecutive baskets as host Sacramento beat Washington.

De’Aaron Fox had a team-high 31 factors for the Kings, who led by as many as 28 factors within the second quarter earlier than blowing it in a 3rd interval that noticed Sacramento head coach Luke Walton ejected.

The Wizards used a 46-point third-quarter explosion to rally right into a 95-all tie and the sport was deadlocked at 97 and 99 earlier than Giles’ two massive baskets gave the Kings the lead for good. Washington’s Bradley Beal completed with 35 factors and eight assists.



















