Letters: Stay classy, Denver; Withdrawal of candidates shows need for ranked-choice voting; Chris Matthews’ resignation – a victim of political correctness (3/4/20)

Keep elegant, Denver

I discover it fairly offensive and ironic how a Denver Democrat within the metropolis workplace is spouting out how President Donald Trump supporters are offensive when Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca supported and retweeted a submit about spreading coronavirus at his rallies.

Amazingly, the Democratic Get together says Trump pushes hate, however you might be seeing tv information folks getting ousted for inappropriate stuff, and now we’re getting this right here?



Keep elegant, Denver metropolis politicians.

Allen Adams, Aurora

Withdrawal of candidates exhibits want for ranked-choice voting

Re: “Options narrow for Colorado primary voters,” March Three information story

Colorado isn’t the one state wherein major election voters submitted ballots for candidates who subsequently suspended their campaigns. That is an instance — not the one one — of why ranked-choice voting is required.

This method would imply that as a substitute of simply voting for a single best choice, we rank all candidates from most to least most well-liked. In figuring out outcomes, the last-place candidate’s votes are awarded to the remaining candidates per the second-choice picks. This course of is sustained till one candidate receives a majority of votes. In impact, ranked-choice voting is holding runoffs with out conducting precise new elections.

Within the case of primaries, because of this your voting isn’t ignored as a result of your candidate has dropped out. Typically, this additionally implies that candidates are elected by a majority of help, not simply essentially the most votes below 50%, and that you could help third-party candidates with out “wasting” your vote.

If you happen to really feel that your vote on this major was wasted and your voice not heard, do your half to repair this by contacting your present elected consultant to help ranked-choice voting.

Kirk Sarell, Northglenn

Chris Matthews’ resignation – a sufferer of political correctness

Am I the one one who sees Chris Matthews as one more casualty on the unforgiving highway of political correctness (see former U.S. Sen. Al Franken).

I noticed his interview with Elizabeth Warren. He was completely acceptable as a journalist. Matthews requested Warren whether or not she was assured that an worker alleging that Mike Bloomberg stated “kill it” in reference to her being pregnant was telling the reality and that Bloomberg was mendacity. Her reply was: “All I know is what she said and what he said, and I’ve been on her end of it in the sense of discrimination based on pregnancy. It happens all across this country, and men all across this country say ‘Oh, my gosh, he never would have said that.’ Really?”

The look on Chris Matthews’ face was that of shock at this sexist non-logic. I had the identical look as I listened to her weird rationale.

Males are an endangered species nowadays.

Bess Pelissier, Denver

