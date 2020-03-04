legendary-actor-mohanlal-launches-the-teaser-of-indrajith-sukumarans-aaha



Veteran actor Mohanlal, who is understood for his work in Malayalam movies has given a number of hits down south. The megastar launched the teaser of an upcoming movie of Indrajith Sukumaran this morning. Titled Aaha, the movie is predicated on Kerela’s favorite sport, Tug of Struggle. The teaser of the movie takes one by means of the journey of what goes behind prepping for the game and offers a glimpse of the private battle of every character too. Aaha will hit the theatres in April this 12 months. It has been directed by debutant Bipin Paul Samuel and produced by Prem Abraham underneath the banner of Zsazsa Productions.





The teaser has a country really feel to hit and beatifully captures the essence of the game. Other than Indrajith Sukumaran, the movie additionally stars Santhy Balachandran, Manoj Okay Jayan, Amit Chakalakkal, Ashwin Kkumar, Sidhartha Siva and some extra in essential components. If you have not watched the teaser but, catch it proper right here.