leeds-vs-toronto-talking-points

Leeds takes on Toronto in Thursday’s reside Tremendous League recreation

In-form Leeds have the prospect to go prime of Betfred Tremendous League and preserve Toronto rooted to the underside when former coach Brian McDermott returns to Headingley on Thursday evening.

Can the Wolfpack halt Rhinos’ cost?

Final Saturday’s 32-Zero defeat to Tremendous League champions St Helens left Toronto backside of the desk and nonetheless and not using a win to their identify after 5 matches.

It doesn’t get any simpler for the Canadian facet as this Thursday they journey to a Leeds Rhinos crew filled with confidence after securing a 36-Zero win at residence to Warrington Wolves in spherical 5.

3:10 Leeds nilled Warrington final weekend to assert a 3rd successive victory Leeds nilled Warrington final weekend to assert a 3rd successive victory

Though their attacking recreation was off towards Saints, the Wolfpack earned reward for his or her defensive work previous to being all the way down to 12 males following Bodene Thompson’s second-half crimson card.

Former Toronto director of rugby Brian Noble, who shall be Sky Sports activities‘ studio visitor for the match at Headingley, believes the conflict with the Rhinos affords the right stage to proper the wrongs from final weekend’s loss as properly.

“There are solely two issues a head coach can ask for,” Noble advised Sky Sports activities. “That is effort and somewhat little bit of toughness right here and there.

2:25 Final Saturday’s 32-Zero loss to St Helens was Toronto’s fifth successive Tremendous League defeat Final Saturday’s 32-Zero loss to St Helens was Toronto’s fifth successive Tremendous League defeat

“They have to make higher choices about what they’re doing with the ball at what time, however I feel within the first 4 video games they have been displaying indicators of enchancment.

“Towards Saints, it was a bridge too far and so they took some backwards steps, however they have to get again on the horse and also you would not need a greater fixture than Leeds at Headingley.

“It is one of many best fixtures a membership can go to and expertise, and in the event you strategy it within the method of the way you would possibly be capable of get them, you are at all times in with an opportunity there.”

Hurrell brings ‘X-factor’ to Leeds

1:37 Methods to have fun the win! Have you ever received higher strikes than Konrad Hurrell? Methods to have fun the win! Have you ever received higher strikes than Konrad Hurrell?

Konrad Hurrell’s post-match celebrations in dancing as ‘Marching On Collectively’ performed over the PA system at Headingley following the win over Warrington drew nearly as a lot consideration as his show throughout the match.

The Tonga worldwide centre was in devastating type for the Rhinos in that recreation, capping a efficiency which noticed him terrorise the Wolves’ defence at any time when he had the ball in hand by being among the many try-scorers for the hosts.

It’s no marvel Hurrell has develop into a followers’ favorite at Headingley since transferring to Yorkshire from NRL facet Gold Coast Titans, successful the supporters’ player-of-the-year award in 2019.

He has made an enormous impression on head coach Richard Agar as properly, who will little question be hoping to see one other blockbusting show from the 28-year-old when Toronto come to city.

“He is good worth,” stated Agar. “He is good enjoyable and nice to have round and together with his rugby he is received the bit between the enamel on the minute.

“He is actually hungry for work and it is an amazing signal when Konny needs the ball in his palms as a result of he brings the X-factor, he is so laborious to deal with.”

McDermott takes on former facet

Brian McDermott received 4 Tremendous League titles whereas in command of Leeds

Brian McDermott returns to Headingley on Thursday to face his previous membership for the primary time since his sacking in July 2018.

McDermott guided Leeds to 4 Tremendous League titles throughout his seven years in cost however continues to be searching for his first Tremendous League win with the Wolfpack, who have been nilled for the primary time of their quick historical past by St Helens.

The previous Bradford ahead was again at Leeds for each the season launch and the Wolfpack’s opening match, which was performed at Headingley as a part of a Tremendous League double-header and led to defeat by Castleford, and he has tried to minimize the importance of Thursday’s match.

Leeds Rhinos vs Toronto Wolfpack March 5, 2020, 7:00pm Reside on

“I’ve been again there a few instances,” stated McDermott. “I feel my presence shall be irrelevant.

“Leeds have gotten their very own story occurring now. That they had a extremely good win final week.”

Leeds are aiming to win 4 matches in a row for the primary time since their Grand Remaining-winning season of 2017 below McDermott.

Toronto have already suffered as many defeats as they did of their total 2018 Championship marketing campaign once they misplaced twice within the common season, two extra instances within the Tremendous 8s Qualifiers after which to London Broncos within the Million Pound Recreation.

Nonetheless, Toronto have fond recollections that yr of their inaugural journey to Headingley, the place they gained a 17-16 victory over Leeds because of a late Gareth O’Brien drop-goal.

Group information

Luke Gale makes his 300th profession look

Leeds are with out full-back Jack Walker, who has didn’t get well from a foot damage sustained within the 36-Zero win over Warrington, however coach Richard Agar has choices.

He might flip to the versatile Liam Sutcliffe, who has missed the final two video games with a knee damage, or follow Richie Myler, who produced a man-of-the-match efficiency as a makeshift full-back final Friday.

Second rower Joe Greenwood is hoping to make his Leeds debut – and his 100th profession look – after becoming a member of the membership on mortgage from Wigan.

Match-again Darcy Lussick might make his Tremendous League bow

The match may even mark the 300th profession look of the Rhinos’ stand-in captain Luke Gale, whereas on an evening of landmarks Toronto’s former Leeds prop Anthony Mullally will make the 200th look of his profession.

McDermott hopes to provide Australian prop Darcy Lussick a belated Tremendous League debut after recovering from a hernia operation whereas second-rower Thompson is free to make the 200th look of his profession after avoiding suspension for his dismissal towards St Helens.

Centre Chase Stanley isn’t but able to make his first look of the season after solely arriving within the nation on the weekend following visa points however prop Ben Kilner might make his Tremendous League debut after becoming a member of the membership on mortgage from Wigan.

Leeds Rhinos squad: Three Harry Newman, four Konrad Hurrell, 5 Ash Handley, 6 Rob Lui, 7 Luke Gale, eight Ava Seumanufagai, 10 Matt Prior, 11 Alex Mellor, 12 Rhyse Martin, 14 Brad Dwyer, 15 Liam Sutcliffe, 16 Richie Myler, 17 Adam Cuthbertson, 19 Mikolaj Oledzki, 22 Cameron Smith, 23 Callum McLelland, 24 Luke Briscoe, 25 James Donaldson, 26 Alex Sutcliffe, 28 Tom Holroyd, 37 Joe Greenwood.

Toronto Wolfpack squad: 1 Gareth O’Brien, 2 Matty Russell, four Ricky Leutele, 5 Liam Kay, 7 Josh McCrone, eight Adam Sidlow, 9 Andy Ackers, 10 Anthony Mullally, 11 Andrew Dixon, 12 Bodene Thompson, 13 Jon Wilkin, 14 Darcy Lussick, 15 Gadwin Springer, 16 Tom Olbison, 17 Blake Wallace, 21 Sonny Invoice Williams, 23 Hakim Miloudi, 24 Tony Gigot, 25 Jack Wells, 26 Ben Kilner.