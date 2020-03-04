‘lack-of-reserve-day-is-totally-unfair’





















England Girls have been pressured to coach indoors on Tuesday due to rain in Sydney

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards says will probably be “completely unfair” if rain decides who qualifies for Sunday’s ICC Girls’s T20 World Cup ultimate.

England face India within the first semi-final on the Sydney Cricket Floor on Thursday – a match you’ll be able to watch reside on Sky Sports activities Cricket from 3.30am – however the prospects for play look bleak, with heavy rain forecast.

With no reserve day factored in for the sport, or the second semi between South Africa and hosts Australia, it means India and the Proteas would progress to the ultimate by advantage of ending high of their respective teams.

“I could not imagine there is not a reserve day in place,” Edwards advised Sky Sports activities Information. “England will likely be kicking themselves they did not high the group. It may be a disappointing day tomorrow for all concerned.

“It must be checked out for my part. This can be a huge occasion for all the gamers. There’s the chance for the gamers to play in entrance of 90,000 folks on the MCG (within the ultimate) on Sunday and, to have the 4 finest groups going into the semi-finals, it simply appears completely unfair.

“If I used to be taking part in now, it could be such an terrible scenario since you prepare so exhausting for these occasions. I assume guidelines are guidelines and let’s hope this storm misses us, nevertheless it does not seem like it can.”

Fellow Sky Sports activities pundit and former team-mate of Edwards, Lydia Greenway, admitted that she may see each side of the argument.

“I feel in case you converse to the gamers, they will have two units of various solutions,” she mentioned. “South Africa and India will not thoughts in any respect, however England and Australia will likely be determined to have a reserve day.

“If you happen to take a look at it from a spectator’s view and also you take a look at the schedule, the argument is that they have two days between the semi-final and the ultimate so why cannot there be a reserve day?

“However from the ICC’s viewpoint, they might be reluctant to vary the foundations midway by means of the event. From my viewpoint, you’ll be able to positively see each side of the argument.”

Lydia Greenway joins Nasser Hussain to preview the ICC Girls's T20 World Cup semi-final, together with the specter of rain and that posed to England by India's Shafali Verma

England Girls’s captain Heather Knight says her aspect is ready for regardless of the components throw at them.

“We’ll have a chat about what our technique is, we’ll be fairly clear about how we wish to do issues however we’ll should be versatile,” she advised the Worldwide Cricket Council’s web site.

“Plenty of us have performed in rain-reduced video games earlier than and it is all about who switches on the quickest, who adapts in a short time and who finally performs in that quick area. It may be fairly manic if it’s a rain-reduced recreation.

“The advantage of our crew is that we have numerous selection, numerous completely different skillsets bowling and batting, so we really feel like we will adapt to any scenario we’re thrown in to.

“You simply should deal with the job you have to do, deal with successful ball by ball and attempting to maintain actually calm, actually clear and actually easy.”

