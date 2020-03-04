lab-at-dallas-county-health-now-has-ability-to-perform-coronavirus-testing

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Public well being authorities in Dallas are actually testing for the coronavirus.

Beginning Wednesday Dallas County Well being and Human Providers (DCHHS) initiated quick screenings of people who might have signs associated to the virus.

The laboratory within the well being division is now as much as capability — meaning the Dallas facility now not has to ship specimens to the Facilities for Illness Management and the testing of specimens for individuals who’ve already been examined by a well being skilled could be completed quicker.

So whereas residents can’t simply stroll into DCHHS and have coronavirus testing completed, it now solely takes sooner or later to course of samples despatched in by well being works and ensure if somebody has the virus. The lab can full just a few dozen take a look at kits a day.

Whereas there are not any confirmed coronavirus circumstances in North Texas, the flexibility to run exams domestically hastens the struggle to cease any potential unfold.

“If a person tests positive for virus, the first 48 hours is critical, because epidemiologists act as disease detectives,” defined Dallas County Choose Clay Jenkins. “They find people who’ve had contact with patient zero.”

To place issues in perspective, if there’s a particular person already in self-isolation, based mostly on their journey outdoors the nation, in the event that they’ve been seen by a physician their lab samples could be despatched to DCHHS and relying on the backlog they may have outcomes with 24 hours that would finish their quarantine.

Along with Dallas County, DCHHS may even carry out exams any specimens despatched to them from Collin, Ellis and Kaufman Counties. Officers say being able to check for the virus in plenty of North Texas counties will increase “regional preparedness in response to this emerging public health issue.”

The lab at Tarrant County Public Well being to anticipated to quickly have the identical coronavirus testing potential.