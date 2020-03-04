la-county-saw-20-percent-voter-turnout-for-super-tuesday

LATEST ELECTION RESULTS

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – About one in 5 eligible Los Angeles County voters forged ballots on Tremendous Tuesday, in accordance with the newest numbers launched Wednesday morning.

Individuals wait to vote throughout the presidential major on the Santa Monica Public Library in Santa Monica, Calif. on Tremendous Tuesday, March 3, 2020 (Getty Photographs)

The L.A. County Registrar-Recorder introduced that 20.6 % of eligible voters forged ballots within the major election.

Based mostly on the semi-official outcomes, over 1.13 million ballots have been counted, County Clerk Dean Logan stated in a information launch.

Of these, 651,392 have been forged at vote facilities and one other 485,631 have been mailed in, Logan stated.

This was the primary election in L.A. County wherein residents may forged a poll at any of the 976 vote facilities throughout the county, they weren’t restricted to solely their neighborhood precinct.

It was additionally the primary election wherein L.A. County voters used a contemporary touch-pad poll marking system to make their alternatives. These alternatives have been then printed out on a paper poll.

Nevertheless, on Tuesday, the brand new e-voting system sparked points and delays throughout the county. Lengthy strains have been reported at a number of polling facilities late into the evening. As a result of lengthy wait occasions, the Bernie Sanders marketing campaign filed an emergency movement to maintain polls within the county open later than eight p.m.

Within the movement, the marketing campaign listed various problematic places, together with Logan Elementary Faculty in Echo Park, Santa Monica Group School, Buena Vista Library in Burbank and Cal State College Northridge.

L.A. County spent $300 million on its new e-voting system wherein voting facilities opened as early as 11 days previous to Tremendous Tuesday. Final week, the registrar’s workplace informed CBS2 that there have been dozens of voting facilities which didn’t open on time do to gear points.

At a information convention Tuesday evening, Logan stated his workplace thought of going to courtroom to increase the hours, however felt that will not be acceptable since voters have been already on the vote facilities.

“Obviously today has been a challenging day for L.A. County, first and foremost for L.A. County voters,” Logan stated.

Logan reiterated that those that received in line by eight p.m. would be capable of forged their vote, no matter how lengthy that will take.