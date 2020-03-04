la-county-declares-health-emergency-over-coronavirus,-6-new-confirmed-cases

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Well being officers in Los Angeles County have declared a public well being emergency over the novel coronavirus as six new native circumstances had been confirmed Tuesday evening.

A lady wears a face masks in Monterey Park, California on February 27, 2020. (Getty Photos)

In a information convention Wednesday, the L.A. County Division of Public Well being introduced that it was declaring an area well being emergency which can permit the county to entry extra sources — together with state and federal funding — to assist struggle the outbreak.

“These actions support our preparedness efforts, including effectively mobilizing needed resources and partnerships, enhancing continuity of operations planning, and seeking and utilizing mutual aid, all in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19,” LACDPH Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer instructed reporters.

The six circumstances had been confirmed by an area lab, Ferrer mentioned. There at the moment are at the least seven confirmed circumstances in L.A. County. The very first case — a affected person who had traveled to the Chinese language metropolis of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak — was reported again in late January. Not one of the sufferers had been uncovered by means of neighborhood transmission.

“All of our six new cases are linked to an assumed known exposure,” Ferrer mentioned. “There’s either a travel history to an area with an outbreak. There’s exposure to known travelers coming from areas where there’s an outbreak. Or the person is a close contact with a confirmed case.”

On Tuesday evening, Kaiser Permanente West L.A. Medical Middle confirmed it was monitoring a coronavirus affected person who was self-quarantined of their dwelling.

“We do need folks to plan for the possibility of business disruptions, school closures and modifications or cancellations of select public events,” Ferrer mentioned.

In the meantime, persons are suggested to keep away from handshakes and hugs, and never share utensils and linens. In the event that they’re in public locations, they need to try to preserve a distance of six ft from individuals they don’t know.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti additionally confirmed that Wednesday morning he signed a declaration of native emergency for town of L.A. He mentioned the declaration acknowledges that “the potential public health risk is elevated and significant.”

“The state of emergency is the most powerful tool we have at our disposal,” Garcetti mentioned.

Garcetti mentioned his declaration permits for higher coordination between public well being companies and make it simpler to entry emergency provides.

Orange County already declared a coronavirus emergency final week.

Based on the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention, COVID-19 is unfold from person-to-person by means of shut contact, often inside 6 ft, and primarily by way of respiratory droplets when an contaminated particular person coughs or sneezes. Signs embrace fever, cough and shortness of breath. Persons are possible most contagious when they’re most symptomatic.