kylie-jenner-wants-haters-to-know-this-about-her-”cute-ass”-feet

If you happen to’re amongst these maintaining with Kylie Jenner‘s toes, this message is for you.
The E! actuality star paused her photo-sharing spree from the current journey she took to the Bahamas to handle some obvious criticism of her toes.
“Everybody needs to return for my f–king toes,” Kylie mentioned in an Instagram Tales video, which is viewable above. “By the best way I’ve cute ass toes and I broke this center toe in center college and there is nothing you are able to do a few damaged toe so I simply needed to heal the way it needed to heal. So after I flex this up, this little man is simply misplaced.”
She additionally quipped, “It is a bizarre ass video.”
Imagine it or not, this is not the primary time Kylie felt compelled to clapped again towards the foot-shaming.
Throughout a 2019 getaway to Turks and Caicos with daughter Stormi Webster and her besties, the 22-year-old posed for a sultry nude photograph.
It wasn’t Kylie’s curves that had some commenters speaking, although.
“Did anybody discover how lengthy her toes are?” one Instagram consumer wrote, to which Kylie responded, “Go away my toes alone.”
The cosmetics mogul might have taken time to close down her haters, however one take a look at Kylie’s many trip photographs will reveal simply how unbothered she is by the feedback.
From a saucy shoot alongside Kendall Jenner to high quality time with Stormi, it is Kylie’s world and we’re simply dwelling in it!
Conserving Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 at eight p.m., solely on E!
