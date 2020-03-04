Kylie Jenner Smirks To Travis Scott’s New Song Amid Speculation They’re Back Together — Watch

Kylie Jenner additional fueled hypothesis that she’s again along with Travis Scott when she took to her Instagram story on Mar. Three to put up a video of herself jamming to his music in her automotive.

Are Kylie Jenner, 22, and Travis Scott, 27, again collectively? That’s the query that’s been on lots of people’s minds these days and Kylie solely added to the hypothesis with considered one of her newest movies. The make-up mogul posted a clip to her Instagram story on Mar. Three that confirmed her sitting in her automotive and smirking whereas listening to Travis’ newest collaborative observe “Give No Fxk.” The wonder used flower filters throughout her face within the video and appeared attractive together with her new honey-colored locks. She didn’t caption the put up however no caption was wanted since what she confirmed was entertaining sufficient.

Kylie’s clip is suspected to be a touch that she reunited with the daddy of her two-year-old daughter Stormi. The previous lovebirds cut up in Oct. 2019 however they fueled rumors a few reconciliation in current weeks after Kylie shared some throwback pics of her and the rapper on Feb. 28 and after they loved a lunch date with their lovable tot in Calabasas, CA on Mar. 1.

Neither of them have confirmed that they’re in a relationship once more and their newest strikes and outings might simply replicate the respect they’ve for one another as they work arduous to co-parent their bundle of pleasure. They’ve spent some outings and holidays collectively to make issues nice for little Stormi they usually have each admitted that they care about each other up to now.

The attraction for one another additionally appears to nonetheless be there, not less than for Travis. A earlier supply informed us he “loves” Kylie’s new lighter hair, which she debuted on Feb. 14. “Travis is used to seeing Kylie change up her hair all the time and he thinks she always looks beautiful no matter what,” the supply EXCLUSIVELY informed HollywoodLife. “But this lighter look on her is different from anything he’s seen before and he really loves it. Travis has seen Kylie with platinum hair in the past, but this is a softer look which he really loves.”

We guess we’ll simply have to attend and see if these two are again on or simply actually good at being buddies.