kickin’-it-with-kiz-podcast:-getting-stabbed-in-eye-with-metal-spike-and-other-ways-it’s-real-pain-to-be-pro-wrestler-jon-moxley

The query has dogged professional wrestling champs from Attractive George within the 1950s to Ric Aptitude within the 1980s and Jon Moxley to this very day. Is these items actual sport? “Pro wrestling is blood and guts,” Moxley instructed Mark Kiszla within the new Kickin’ It podcast. “You’re always hurt in this business.” And the brand new All Elite Wrestling world champion has the stitches in his face to show it, as he prepares to climb within the ring Wednesday for AEW’s “Dynamite” present on the 1stBank Heart in Broomfield. Plus, within the “Just One More Thing” phase: How a lot havoc may the coronavirus wreak on the sports activities world?

