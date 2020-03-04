kenny-from-“love-is-blind”-just-shared-some-shocking-details-about-his-wedding-and-i-don’t-know-how-to-process-it

Every time I believe the Love Is Blind drama is over, one thing new comes up.

Netflix



Earlier this week, I discovered Giannina and Damian are almost definitely again collectively, although he left her on the altar.

Netflix



Properly, I discovered some main tea on one other couple!

Netflix



An Instagram account known as Love Is Blind Teaa, which has been accumulating spoilers from the present forward of the reunion, grabbed a screenshot of a remark Kenny left on Instagram, replying to somebody:

The remark is totally mind-blowing. Kenny revealed that him and Kelly made an settlement weeks earlier than the marriage that they weren’t going to get married.

Netflix



Given how Kenny was proven making feedback about how joyful he was to marry Kelly, it is very complicated. After all, it is anticipated that actuality television is not fairly actual on a regular basis.

Netflix

This does clarify why Kenny conveniently had a pleasant speech ready when Kelly determined to not undergo with the marriage. Plus, Lauren and Cameron instructed BuzzFeed that “it was strongly advised” for the {couples} to say no on the altar in the event that they determined to interrupt issues off, so it is possible that Kenny and Kelly simply needed to let viewers know the standing of their relationship and nonetheless give Netflix the wanted TV drama.

When Love Is Blind Teaa posted the screenshot, somebody commented saying, “So why did he say ‘I do’ on the altar??? When he appeared to be shocked, shocked and indignant in the direction of her saying ‘I don’t,’ was all of it an act? Is the present a fraud?”

Kenny confirmed the remark from the screenshot is actual, and clarified whether or not the present was faux or not: