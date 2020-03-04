kendall-and-kylie-jenner-make-temperatures-rise-with-their-sizzling-bikini-pics

Seaside bums!

On Tuesday, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner made temperatures rise with their scorching bikinis throughout their luxurious Bahamas journey.

The well-known duo served bawdy and face with their electrifying swimsuits. Whereas the 2 slipped into completely different items, the general vibe and vibrant colour scheme was the identical.

The Jenner sisters twinned in lemon-yellow bathing fits that additionally featured airbrushed stripes in a spread of colours, together with lime inexperienced, emerald and child blue. Together with the design’s eye-catching hues, every swimsuit was pieced along with giant silver rings.

The 24-year-old supermodel’s little quantity was extra of a monokini fashion whereas Kylie’s appeared extra like a flirty gown. However both approach, it is protected to say they each turned heads and dropped jaws of their cheeky bathing fits.

(Insert fireplace emojis right here.)

Fortunately for followers of the truth TV stars, photographer Amber Asaly captured all of it on her digicam.