kean-university-in-new-jersey-cancels-out-of-state-travel-for-athletic-teams-over-coronavirus-concerns

UNION TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey faculty has canceled out-of-state journey for its athletic groups over coronavirus considerations. Kean College introduced that 5 of its Division III groups received’t be collaborating in athletic occasions out of the state of New Jersey subsequent week throughout spring break.

“This is consistent with the University’s recommendation for the entire campus community to postpone spring break travel to limit possible exposure to COVID-19, avoid travel disruptions and reduce the risk of needing to self-quarantine upon their return,” college spokesperson Margaret McCorry mentioned in an announcement. “Our top priorities are the health and safety of our student athletes and the entire campus community.”

The groups affected embrace males’s lacrosse, volleyball and baseball and girls’s lacrosse and softball.

The college says it’s actively monitoring the coronavirus outbreak.