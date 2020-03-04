kay-granger-leads-chris-putnam-in-republican-primary-for-texas’-12th-congressional-district

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – With almost 19% of precincts reporting, incumbent Republican Congresswoman Kay Granger leads challenger Chris Putnam 57% to 43%.

The long-time Congresswoman, first elected in 1996, addressed supporters at her watch occasion in Fort Price shortly earlier than 8:00 p.m.

“Five generations of my family have lived in Tarrant County, so that’s who we are, so I don’t think you can just move into this district and say, ‘I’ve never lived in this district, but I want to head this district.’ It just doesn’t work that way.”

Rep. Kay Granger speaks to supporters on major election evening. (CBS 11)

Former Colleyville Mayor Professional Tem Chris Putnam is the challenger who has stated Granger isn’t conservative sufficient.

In 2016, Granger stated then candidate Donald Trump ought to take away himself from consideration for the presidency after lewd feedback about ladies recorded 11 years earlier got here out.

However Granger, now the rating member on the highly effective Home Appropriations Committee, factors to President Trump’s endorsement of her on Twitter in December.

Putnam stated it hasn’t damage him. “Most people will understand very clearly that was the politics of impeachment, he needed every single House vote.”

Texas Republican Candidate for 12th Congressional District Chris Putnam (CBS 11)

Whereas Granger is backed the President, Putnam has his share of endorsements that embrace Tarrant County Sheriff Invoice Waybourn and Sensible County Sheriff Lane Akin.