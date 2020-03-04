Katy Perry Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Apparent Baby Bump In New Video Teaser – Watch

Wait a minute? Did Katy Perry low-key reveal that she has a bun in her oven with the teaser for her upcoming video ‘Never Worn White?’

“You are cordially invited to the premiere of #NeverWornWhite,” Katy Perry, 35, tweeted on Mar. four whereas sharing the teaser for her upcoming tune and video. Katy invited her followers to “join me on the YouTube Watch Page…and chat with me (promise not a bot!) before the video premiere.” Clearly, one of many questions that her followers are going to ask is: are you pregnant? Within the three-second preview, solely three photographs of Katy are seen: one among her trying up in a white costume, one among her lined in flowers whereas seated amongst a stack of wedding ceremony flower bouquets, and one shot of her cradling an enormous child bump! Wait – did she simply reveal that she and Orlando Bloom expect?

In all probability not. This is Katy Perry, whose model is being “over the top.” However, as a result of this is Katy Perry, whose model is being “over the top,” it will make sense that she would in some way reveal her being pregnant with a video for the tune about her upcoming (albeit postponed) nuptials. The shot of her “pregnant” stomach actually had followers asking questions, primarily “did I just see what y’all saw?”

“mom are you pregnant with KP5?” “ANNOUNCE THE PREGNANCY MA’AM” “KATY R U PREGNANT WTFFFF” “ARE YOU PREGNANT OMG CONGRATS” “we want to see Bloom jr.” “can I be his/her godfather?” “KATY ARE U PREGNANT? OH MY GOD” Clearly, this single second shot wants additional rationalization. HollywoodLife has reached out to Katy’s reps for touch upon this attainable being pregnant, and we’ll replace the put up with new info when it’s made obtainable.

Katy didn’t appear that pregnant when she ditched her fiancé for a woman’s night time out on Valentine’s Day. Katy wore a brown fur coat with black stripes, however the garment lined her body as she exited Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood.

She would possibly spill extra particulars with the video and the Q&A. As for the precise tune, Genius reviews that the monitor is about how Katy is apprehensive earlier than her wedding ceremony. “But I’m scared /’Cause I’ve never worn white / But I wanna get it right / Yeah, I really wanna try with you/ No, I’ve never worn white /But I’m still in here tonight /’Cause I really wanna say ‘I do.’” Because it seems, Katy has by no means worn white for her wedding ceremony. She wore a pink sari when she and Russell Model tied the knot in India, earlier than switching to a gray robe for the second ceremony.