kate-middleton-recycles-a-stylish-look-from-her-and-prince-william’s-early-romance-days

It is a royal déjà vu throughout all once more!

Kate Middleton, who, in contrast to many celebs, has no downside re-wearing outfits, simply introduced again a trendy look she sported greater than a decade in the past, when she and Prince William have been courting.

The 38-year-old Duchess of Cambridge wore a classy cream double-breasted Reiss midi flared “Olivia” coat with black buttons whereas visiting the youth psychological well being charity Jigsaw in Temple Bar in Dublin together with her now-husband, 37, on Wednesday. The 2 are on a royal tour of Eire.

Kate was first photographed carrying the coat whereas becoming a member of William at his cousin Peter Phillips‘ 30th party in 2007. She additionally wore it once more a number of instances over time, together with at her personal 26th birthday bash and at William’s Royal Air Power commencement ceremony in 2008—which marked one in every of her highest profile appearances with the prince on the time.

The latest sighting of Kate carrying the coat till Wednesday was in 2010, when she sported it whereas being given a personal tour of Westminster Abbey forward of her and William’s royal marriage ceremony on the church.