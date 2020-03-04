kate-middleton-recycles-a-stylish-look-from-her-and-prince-william’s-early-romance-days

Chris Jackson/Getty Photos
It is a royal déjà vu throughout all once more!
Kate Middleton, who, in contrast to many celebs, has no downside re-wearing outfits, simply introduced again a trendy look she sported greater than a decade in the past, when she and Prince William have been courting.
The 38-year-old Duchess of Cambridge wore a classy cream double-breasted Reiss midi flared “Olivia” coat with black buttons whereas visiting the youth psychological well being charity Jigsaw in Temple Bar in Dublin together with her now-husband, 37, on Wednesday. The 2 are on a royal tour of Eire.
Kate was first photographed carrying the coat whereas becoming a member of William at his cousin Peter Phillips‘ 30th party in 2007. She additionally wore it once more a number of instances over time, together with at her personal 26th birthday bash and at William’s Royal Air Power commencement ceremony in 2008—which marked one in every of her highest profile appearances with the prince on the time.
The latest sighting of Kate carrying the coat till Wednesday was in 2010, when she sported it whereas being given a personal tour of Westminster Abbey forward of her and William’s royal marriage ceremony on the church.
Kate and William, the second in line to the British throne, met in 2001 once they have been college students on the College of St Andrews and are thought to have begun courting two years later.
They break up briefly in 2007 earlier than reconciling later that yr. The 2 acquired engaged in late 2010 and married in April 2011.
POOL/Tim Graham Image Library/Getty Photos
Kate and William are mother and father to sons Prince George, 6, and Prince Louis, 1 and 1/2, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 4.
