Kareena Kapoor Khan denies reports of reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hiraniâs next

You probably have not been dwelling underneath a rock, you will need to pay attention to stories suggesting Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s reunion with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s subsequent. The 2 had been final seen collectively within the 2011 launch Ra. One and ever since then followers have been eagerly ready to observe the duo on the massive display. Reacting to all of the stories of her starring within the movie alongside SRK, Bebo says there’s no reality to it however she’s desirous to display house with the actor quickly.

Opening up about the identical in a current dialog with Mirror, Kareena mentioned, “No, that’s not true. I love and respect Shah Rukh immensely and would love to work with him again. But there’s nothing happening at the moment.” After studying this, we actually hope that the 2 collaborate as soon as once more.

Apart from this, Kareena Kapoor Khan is at the moment gearing up for the discharge of Angrezi Medium during which she shall be seen reverse Irrfan Khan for the very first time. She’ll additionally function in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha reverse Aamir Khan. The movie is an official remake of the critically-acclaimed Hollywood movie Forrest Gump. It’s scheduled to hit the theatres on Christmas this yr.