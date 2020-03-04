Kailyn Lowry And Briana DeJesus Feuding Again – Check Out Their Explosive Exchange On Social Media!

Because it seems, Teen Mother stars Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus are feuding as soon as once more! This time round it’s reported that their drama is over Kailyn’s boudoir maternity photoshoot in addition to some accusations towards child daddy quantity three, Chris Lopez!

It began with Kail posting a pic of herself within the nude, posing in a barn in Iceland, subsequent to a tiny horse.

The snap was meant to indicate off her being pregnant physique, together with her child bump however in the long run, numerous the feedback she bought underneath the snap had been in no way constructive.

In actual fact, there was a lot hate and negativity surrounding the revealing picture that she ended up taking it down in the long run!

Regardless, as soon as on the web, at all times on the web!

That is the case with the pic as properly because it was screengrabbed by numerous customers and reposted throughout social media.

When somebody shared the nude pic on Twitter with the caption: ‘No mam,’ Briana reacted with quite a lot of crying laughing emojis.

It didn’t take Kailyn lengthy to clap again, saying that: ‘Posting this photo didn’t go as deliberate. #yikes however keep in mind the time shock posted the video y’all having intercourse?’

The pregnant actuality TV star was making reference to that point Briana dated somebody by the title of Shakiel Brown, aka Shock, again in 2015.

The person cheated on Briana and she or he broke up with him and refused to even speak to him after.

As revenge, Shock shared some NSFW movies of the Teen Mother star on Twitter.

It was clearly a extremely unhealthy reminiscence so Briana didn’t reply properly to Kail’s diss.

‘Girl shut the f**k up! Lol go continue getting beat up by Chris,’ she fired again on the different girl. Yikes!

Kailyn has really by no means accused Chris of abusing her however the accusations had been beforehand made by Briana herself again in Might of 2018.



