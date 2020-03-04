justin-bieber-scaring-david-beckham-will-make-you-jump-out-of-your-seat

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Watch your again, David Beckham!
On Wednesday, the skilled athlete joined Ellen DeGeneres‘ Scare Corridor of Fame throughout his go to to The Ellen DeGeneres Present. And, dare we are saying, the daytime host completely outdid herself this time.
As the 2 mentioned his household life and his latest cameo on Fashionable Household, Ellen strategically segued the dialog into David’s anecdote about bringing his youngsters Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper Beckham to trick-or-treat at Justin Bieber‘s home this previous Halloween. Little did the dad of 4 know, the “Yummy” singer was ready within the wings to scare him.
“All of us comply with Justin on Instagram, after all,” David started. “And we’re all followers and all of us love him. And it is coming to the top of our night time of trick-or-treating. The youngsters have had far an excessive amount of sweet and loved themselves lots. And on the way in which again, Romeo turns round to me and he mentioned, ‘Justin’s…giving snow cones away….’ So, I DM’ed him and he acquired again inside, like, seconds…so we went straight ‘spherical there. Turned up. And, yeah, all of us acquired snow cones.”
After wrapping up the story, Justin all of the sudden jumped out from the espresso desk and shocked the soccer participant, letting out a giant scream as he emerged.
Thrilled to see his buddy, David chuckled and gave the “Intentions” singer a hug as Justin apologized for the fright. “Sorry, they needed me to try this,” he mentioned, earlier than working off stage. “I gotta go.”
Nonetheless laughing, David turned to Ellen and mentioned, “Oh man, I actually did not assume that was gonna occur.”
Regardless of simply being scared by Justin, the previous L.A. Galaxy star had nothing however good issues to say about him. “Have you learnt what?” he mentioned to the viewers. “I do know you all love him, however he is probably the most superb human being. He actually is. He actually is. For somebody to attain what he has achieved and nonetheless be an incredible particular person and to be doing what he is doing…”
He added, “You recognize, I at all times gauge it off of how individuals are to youngsters—and to my youngsters—and he has been so type to my youngsters over time. It is, you already know, it is nice to see him. Nice to see him again.”
Watch the epic scare go down within the hilarious video above!
