justin-bieber-scaring-david-beckham-will-make-you-jump-out-of-your-seat

Watch your again, David Beckham!

On Wednesday, the skilled athlete joined Ellen DeGeneres‘ Scare Corridor of Fame throughout his go to to The Ellen DeGeneres Present. And, dare we are saying, the daytime host completely outdid herself this time.

As the 2 mentioned his household life and his latest cameo on Fashionable Household, Ellen strategically segued the dialog into David’s anecdote about bringing his youngsters Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper Beckham to trick-or-treat at Justin Bieber‘s home this previous Halloween. Little did the dad of 4 know, the “Yummy” singer was ready within the wings to scare him.

“All of us comply with Justin on Instagram, after all,” David started. “And we’re all followers and all of us love him. And it is coming to the top of our night time of trick-or-treating. The youngsters have had far an excessive amount of sweet and loved themselves lots. And on the way in which again, Romeo turns round to me and he mentioned, ‘Justin’s…giving snow cones away….’ So, I DM’ed him and he acquired again inside, like, seconds…so we went straight ‘spherical there. Turned up. And, yeah, all of us acquired snow cones.”