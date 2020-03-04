Justin Bieber Pranks David Beckham On ‘Ellen’ With Epic Scare — Watch

Whereas David Beckham was speaking to Ellen about well-known pal Justin Bieber, the Canadian singer popped out of nowhere and scared the soccer famous person!

David Beckham doesn’t scare simply! The 44-year-old British sporting legend barely flinched when Justin Bieber, 26, jumped out to scare him on The Ellen DeGeneres Present. The previous soccer star appeared on the March Four episode, and sat down with Ellen to speak about his friendship with the Canadian crooner. The daddy-of-four recounted a narrative about how, at his kids’s urging, he contacted Justin on Halloween when the “Yummy” singer was freely giving snow cones. “We all follow Justin on Instagram, of course,” David started. “And we’re all fans and we all love him. And it’s coming to the end of our night of trick-or-treating. The kids have had far too much candy and enjoyed themselves a lot. And on the way back, Romeo turns around to me and he said, ‘Justin’s…giving snow cones away….’ So, I DM’ed him and he got back within, like, seconds…so we went straight ‘round there. Turned up. And, yeah, we all got snow cones.” Justin then jumped out of the field subsequent to Beckham, letting out an enormous scream. “Sorry, they wanted me to do it. I gotta go,” he mentioned, earlier than giving him a hug and working off stage. Though it was a shock, David was completely calm and picked up, laughing off the humorous prank.

Nonetheless laughing, David turned to Ellen and mentioned, “Oh man, I really didn’t think that was gonna happen.” Neither did we! Regardless of simply being scared by “Intentions” crooner, the previous L.A. Galaxy star had nothing however sort phrases to say about him. “Do you know what? I know you all love him, but he’s the most amazing human being. He really is. He really is. For someone to achieve what he has achieved and still be an amazing person and to be doing what he’s doing.” Whereas speaking to the viewers, he added, “You know, I always gauge it off of how people are to kids—and to my kids—and he has been so kind to my kids over the years. It’s, you know, it’s great to see him. Great to see him back.”

David additionally talked to Ellen about his Fashionable Household cameo, which aired in January. “I’ve become friends with Eric [Stonestreet] from going to the Kings games and he mentioned it to me a few weeks before,” David mentioned, including, “I played myself, so it wasn’t that difficult.” He made the cameo with Associates star Courtney Cox, who was additionally enjoying herself. Of their scene, the pair method Stephen Service provider‘s character Higgins, to ask for help ahead of a celebrity bowling tournament that they’re becoming a member of. “Myself and Courteney are expecting a bowling instructor, would you have them meet us at the bowling alley please?” Beckham asks within the episode, displaying off his performing chops.

Justin Bieber pranks David Beckham on Ellen. Picture: Youtube/TheEllenShow

Justin additionally made an look on Ellen this week, enjoying a sport referred to as “Burning Questions” on the March three episode. When requested, “How many kids do you want to have?” Justin didn’t present a quantity, however he had a fair higher reply.“I think it’s up to Hailey because it’s her body,” Justin answered. We stan a feminist husband!