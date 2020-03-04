justin-bieber-praises-“awesome”-kanye-west’s-innovation-and-creativity

Justin Bieber thinks Kanye West is superior.

The 26-year-old famous person singer is praising the “I Love It” artist for his musical expertise and innovation. In a brand new behind-the-scenes video for Calvin Klein‘s star-studded Deal With It marketing campaign, shared solely on E! Information on Wednesday morning, Justin explains why he thinks Kanye is the “most progressive” artist performing right this moment.

“Essentially the most progressive artist performing right this moment, or simply being artistic, I believe might be Kanye,” Justin says within the BTS video. “I believe he is obtained such eye for creative expression, creative view. And I simply assume he is general superior.”

It was simply over per week in the past that Justin delivered an emotional and shifting efficiency with Kanye’s Sunday Service choir. In movies posted to social media by Kim Kardashian, Justin might be seen standing alongside the choir as he joined them in singing Marvin Sapp‘s music, “By no means Would Have Made It.”