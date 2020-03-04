just-some-photos-of-hrithik-roshan-looking-all-things-dapper-at-the-airport

Hrithik Roshan, who has accomplished a whopping twenty years this yr as a number one Bollywood actor, has not simply entertained us for all these years along with his extraordinary dance however has additionally proved his mettle as an actor with some stellar performances. Popularly referred to as Greek god, the nice wanting actor typically will get us drooling along with his model and appeal.

Not too long ago, Hrithik took a while off from his hectic work schedule and headed to Dubai and shared photos from his journey along with his followers on social media. After having a very good break there, the actor was snapped on the Mumbai airport final night time. The actor opted for a white t-shirt and a denim jacket which he paired with blue jeans. He rounded off his look with a pair of white sneakers and black hand gloves.

With Tremendous 30 and Battle, Hrithik has had a very good run on the motion pictures final yr. Each his movies not simply acquired numerous love from the viewers however his performances have been additionally praised by the viewers. Under we convey you all his photos which is able to certainly brighten up your day.

Have a look…