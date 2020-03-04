Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Twin In Matching Denim Outfits While Enjoying The LA Sun — Pic

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner regarded like two peas in a pod whereas strutting down an LA avenue in coordinating kinds on March 3.

The couple who wears denim collectively, stays collectively! Whereas that mantra didn’t work out for Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, it seems to be prefer it’s actually working in Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s favor as they coordinated denim ensembles for a stroll in Los Angeles on March 3. The newlyweds are too cool for head-to-toe matching outfits, although; Sophie, 23, rocked a light-weight wash denim jumpsuit, whereas Joe, 30, opted for a blue denim jean jacket. The lovers’ did twin within the eyewear division, nonetheless, as they each rocked blue-tinted aviators to maintain themselves secure from the UV rays.

Just like the denim jumpsuit, Sophie has lately been dressing in cozy garments as rumors swirl that she and Joe expect their first little one collectively. After all, the hypothesis has not been confirmed — the climate might’ve simply been chilly, explaining why Sophie rocked an outsized New York Giants sweatshirt with Joe on March 2, and one other dishevelled high to stroll their canine Porky Basquiat on Feb. 29. Being pregnant or no being pregnant, athleisure and luxury are all the time in type!

Joe and Sophie’s love story is simply nearly as good as their outfit coordination recreation. In her cowl story for Elle journal, Sophie revealed that she lastly met her future husband whereas he was touring in the UK, which was Sophie’s former residence base. Joe slid into her DMs, asking to hang around — the remainder is historical past.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner match in denim throughout a stroll in LA on March 3, 2020. (Lies Angeles / MEGA)

“I expected him to show up with security and everything. I thought, ‘He’s gonna be such a dick.’ I brought all my guy friends to come with me to meet him, because in the back of my mind I still worried that he could be a catfish — or I don’t know what. I just wanted my guy friends with me. I had my rugby boys. I was safe,” Sophie recalled of the fateful assembly. She met Joe at “this local sh–ty bar,” and to her shock, Joe didn’t convey any safety.

“He brought a friend, and they drank just as hard as the rest of us. I remember the two of us spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we just found a space far in the corner and we just talked. We talked for hours, and hours, and hours,” Sophie revealed. “And I was, like, not bored. It wasn’t contrived. It wasn’t small talk — it was just so easy. And soon we were, like, inseparable. I went on tour with him.” And now, they’re sporting matching denim collectively!