joe-jonas-&-sophie-turner-spotted-shopping-for-kids’-clothes-amidst-pregnancy-reports

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have followers satisfied that they’re anticipating their first baby collectively! The 2 have been photographed purchasing for child garments in Studio Metropolis, CA on March 4 — fueling current being pregnant experiences!

So, who was Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner purchasing for on Monday once they hit up a child retailer in Studio Metropolis? The singer, 30, and actress, 24, have been photographed trying by means of a rack of what seemed to be youngsters’ costumes.

The particular space the couple was buying in seemed prefer it male objects. Elsewhere within the photograph there have been colourful pinatas and boardgames on the retailer. Nevertheless, it’s unclear the place precisely the buying passed off.

Sophie wore a white saggy New York Giants sweatshirt that hid what may have been any signal of a child bump. She coordinated the purple and blue striped prime with a pair of matching sweatpants and white sneakers. In the meantime, Joe sported an all black look with white sneakers and a printed tee.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas buying collectively in Studio Metropolis, California on Monday, March 2, 2020. (Picture credit score: BACKGRID)

It’s been a couple of month because it was first reported that Sophie and Joe expect their first baby collectively. HollywoodLife reached out to reps for each Joe and Sophie on the time. The couple has not addressed or confirmed the being pregnant experiences.