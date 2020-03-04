joe-burrow-wasn’t-a-fan-of-being-compared-to-tom-brady

The Celtics surrendered 51 factors within the fourth quarter on Tuesday night time in a disappointing 129-120 time beyond regulation loss to the Nets. Brooklyn’s Caris LeVert scored 51 factors.

The Bruins faired higher, defeating the Lightning in Tampa 2-1 to increase their division lead.

Joe Burrow dismissed the comparisons to Tom Brady: Amid the mountain of speaking factors that emerged from the NFL scouting mix within the final week was one particularly attention-grabbing soundbite from presumptive No. 1 decide Joe Burrow.

The LSU quarterback, who will most definitely turn out to be a Bengal when Cincinnati makes the primary total choice in April’s draft, was requested by NFL Community what he considered comparisons to a different participant at his place: Tom Brady.

Burrow wasn’t going to entertain that notion.

“Please don’t compare me to the best player of all time,” Burrow stated. “Let me do my own thing. Don’t do that to me. Please.”

When reminded that it was “high praise,” Burrow had a succinct response.

“It is,” Burrow admitted, “but it’s Tom Brady.”

[email protected]_Burrow10’s ideas on folks evaluating him to Tom Brady? 🤔#NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/xKDOZRX1NO — NFL Whole Entry (@NFLTotalAccess) February 28, 2020

Trivia: Whereas it’s removed from assured, there’s an opportunity that each David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand end the season with 100 factors every. Pastrnak (92 factors) seems to be extra doubtless than Marchand (84 factors) to succeed in the triple-digit whole, however with 15 video games remaining within the common season, it’s nonetheless doable.

Who was the final Bruins duo to each attain 100 factors in a season?

(Reply on the backside).

Trace: One was the main scorer on the 1992 Winter Olympics. The opposite is within the Hockey Corridor of Fame.

Extra from Boston.com:

Three takeaways from the Bruins’ 2-1 victory over the Lightning

John McEnroe now serving as tennis’s ambassador

Gordon Hayward, John McEnroe share a love of this recreation

Watch a video of never-before-seen areas inside Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Brookline residence

Chris Sale’s Tommy John scare the proper second for Crimson Sox to punt on 2020

Why Dwyane Wade thinks Marcus Good must be Defensive Participant of the Yr

Spurs get Tim Duncan first win as performing head coach

5 takeaways as BC hits a program-record 19 3-pointers however loses to Syracuse

Aaron Choose, Giancarlo Stanton unlikely for Yankees’ opener

This was most likely not the way in which this fan needed to eat his beer:

That beer most likely value greater than the courtside seats and the dry cleansing invoice 😂 pic.twitter.com/IcUFZjvrj3 — ESPN (@espn) March 4, 2020

Marcus Good was not pleased with the officiating in final night time’s recreation:

Marcus Good needed to be escorted off the court docket after having a heated dialog with the refs 😡 pic.twitter.com/63KeiFUPkG — Celtics on NBC Sports activities Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 4, 2020

Kevin Durant would possibly think about taking part in for Group USA within the Olympics:

On at the present time: In 1990, Larry Fowl scored 38 factors, grabbed 11 rebounds, and totaled 9 assists in a recreation in opposition to Michael Jordan’s Bulls. However it wasn’t sufficient as Boston fell to Chicago, 118-114.

Day by day spotlight: Marcus Good delivered a block that may go onto his profession montage.

ABSOLUTELY NOT ❌ pic.twitter.com/wi7lXzJxDi — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 4, 2020

Trivia reply: Joe Juneau and Adam Oates