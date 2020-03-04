joe-biden-wins-texas-primary-to-finish-triumphant-super-tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — In true Texas style, Joe Biden capped off a triumphant Tremendous Tuesday with a “W” — as within the Whataburger brand.

The previous vp completed Tremendous Tuesday with a slim victory over Bernie Sanders in Texas, the enormous crimson state the place Democrats are looking for a uncommon return to energy in 2020.

His victory over the Vermont senator capped a powerful and resurgent string of victories throughout the South for Biden, who received at the least 9 states however none greater or extra symbolic than Texas.

Biden’s huge Texas win got here after former Democratic presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race earlier this week and endorsed the previous vp in Dallas on Monday. Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, who additionally campaigned for president however dropped out in November, additionally confirmed as much as help Biden.

After it was introduced that he received the Texas main, Biden tweeted an image of the Whataburger brand with the caption: “Call it a W. Thank you, Texas.”

Name it a W. Thanks, Texas. pic.twitter.com/iXFI1ys9wi — Joe Biden (Textual content Be a part of to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 4, 2020

The first put Texas’ fast-changing politics to the take a look at and delivered some surprises. For Republicans, that included a uncommon loss for the Bush model within the Lone Star State after Pierce Bush, a grandson of former President George H.W. Bush, did not even make a runoff in a bid for Congress.

However for Texas Democrats, it meant seeing how far left voters would go earlier than November.

“Things are looking awful good,” Biden informed supporters in Los Angeles earlier than the race in Texas was referred to as in his favor. “For those who have been knocked down, counted out, left behind, this is your campaign.”

The last-minute gambit might have helped overtake Sanders, who had constructed a agency foothold in Texas simply 4 years after badly dropping the state to Hillary Clinton. Sanders was banking on younger and Latino voters in booming Texas to speed up his path to the nomination.

His rise emboldened an uncommon crop of liberal challengers in Texas — and like Sanders, they had been additionally coming operating shut into Wednesday.

In Texas’ Senate race, Democrat MJ Hegar awaited an opponent after advancing to a Might runoff. Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez, who was endorsed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the progressive New York firebrand, was combating to make the reduce.

The winner of the Democratic Senate runoff will attempt to unseat Republican incumbent John Cornyn, who’s seen as a heavy favourite in a state the place a Democrat hasn’t received a Senate seat for the reason that 1970s. The Senate race hasn’t mustered the identical vitality or consideration as O’Rourke’s barnstorming run in 2018 in opposition to GOP Sen. Ted Cruz that grew to become a launchpad the previous congressman’s short-lived White Home run.

“As a combat veteran, I am concerned about the values of this country that are under attack,” Hegar informed supporters in Austin. “And as a working mom, I’m concerned about the future if we keep it in the hands of people like Sen. John Cornyn.”

And on the Texas border, Jessica Cisneros, 26, wasn’t but out in her bid to grow to be the youngest member of Congress in a problem in opposition to Rep. Henry Cuellar, a uncommon Texas Democrat who has obtained help from the Nationwide Rifle Affiliation.

Democrats are making quick beneficial properties within the nation’s greatest GOP stronghold and have a shot in November at taking management of the Texas Home for the primary time in 20 years. Reclaiming such energy would swiftly change the panorama of one of many GOP’s most vital states.

It’s an final result that some conservative voters had on their minds as they went to the polls in Texas. Shelby Schnefke, a stay-at-home mom of two, stated after casting her poll in Dallas that the GOP wants to remain on guard in opposition to Democrats making additional inroads.

“I feel like recently it’s been proven that it could happen,” Schnefke stated. “I think that’s why it’s more motivating now than ever for Republicans to come out and vote because I think a lot of times in Texas you’re like, ‘Oh, we’re safe.’ But we definitely aren’t safe.’”

In Houston, the nation’s fourth-largest metropolis, elections officers rushed to ship further voting machines to polling locations the place voters reported lengthy traces.

With the hotly contested presidential race topping the poll, lengthy traces at polling websites inspired Democrats who’re relying on record-shattering turnout throughout the state this fall.

Coronavirus fears resulted in plenty of ballot staff and elections judges not displaying up for work in Austin, the place there have been no confirmed circumstances. And in San Antonio, technical stumbles triggered delays at some polling websites and reporting ends in key races Wednesday.

In Houston, Rebecca Taylor tried voting in one of many metropolis’s traditionally black neighborhoods the place voters waited as much as an hour. So she deliberate to go elsewhere to solid a poll for Biden after additionally contemplating billionaire Mike Bloomberg, who made Houston a centerpiece of his half-billion greenback gambit to win the nomination regardless of skipping the primary 4 states.

Taylor stated she thought Sanders would scorch different Democrats on the Texas poll in November if he’s the presidential nominee, and he or she expressed skepticism about whether or not he may ship on his guarantees.

“I just don’t believe he can get in there and do what he says he’s going to do,” she stated.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Related Press contributed to this report.)