joe-biden-squeezes-by-bernie-sanders-in-maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A bigger-than-expected turnout heralded the shift from town-by-town presidential caucuses to a statewide main in Maine, the place Joe Biden prolonged his wave of Tremendous Tuesday success with a slim victory.

Biden’s success surprised supporters of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who had spoken to packed crowds at rallies within the state and simply received the Maine caucus in 2016. The swap to primaries led to extra enthusiasm from voters, particularly these pissed off by crowded, disorganized caucuses up to now.

The previous vice chairman was declared the winner of his 10th Tremendous Tuesday state by Wednesday afternoon. He scored a win on Sanders’ turf of northern New England, the place the previous vice chairman didn’t marketing campaign however received help from some outstanding Democrats, comparable to Home Speaker Sara Gideon.

Gideon, who’s operating to unseat Republican Sen. Susan Collins, mentioned Biden was the “most able to bring the country together and to look into the future to address all the challenges we face.”

Sanders has a big and vocal following in Maine amongst progressives and faculty college students. Tim Meehan, a Portland voter, mentioned he’s widespread as a result of he cares about “poor people, the needy and justice for all.”

Maine’s main apportions 24 delegates, and Sanders and Biden had been positive to every win a few of them. The state was amongst 14 holding its main on Tremendous Tuesday.

Biden’s robust displaying in Maine was a part of a surge of help across the nation that adopted a gradual begin within the earliest contests. He claimed 10 victories on Tuesday, together with a important win in Texas and a stunning victory in Massachusetts, the house of fellow candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The result in Maine was beautiful as a result of Sanders was anticipated to win, mentioned Mark Brewer, political scientist on the College of Maine.

“There were a huge number of Democratic voters who were not Bernie people who were looking for the non-Bernie alternative who would give them the greatest chance of beating Donald Trump in November,” he mentioned.

Former New York Metropolis Mayor Bloomberg had a disappointing night time in Maine, the place he had extra of a marketing campaign presence than the opposite Democrats in current weeks. He dropped out of the race Wednesday and endorsed Biden.

It was Maine’s first main in twenty years. Maine final used primaries in 1996 and 2000 after which switched to the caucus system for the following 4 presidential election cycles.

A minimum of 100 municipalities reached out to the secretary of state’s workplace to inquire about photocopying additional ballots as a result of they’d both run out or feared they’d run out, spokeswoman Kristen Schulze Muszynski mentioned. Photocopying ballots is accepted apply so long as state election officers grant permission. A much-debated state poll query additionally drove individuals to polls.

Many citizens like Democrat Erik Nielsen, 62, of Portland, mentioned they haven’t any want to return to caucuses.

“This is great!” he mentioned, contrasting his expertise on Tuesday in opposition to 2016 caucuses in Portland that had been marred by lengthy strains.

“We waited in this ginormous line that was probably a half a mile long, and then you get into the gymnasium, and it was like pandemonium,” the retired trainer.

One other Democrat, Teresa Berkowitz, 56, mentioned she most popular with the ability to solid her vote privately than at a loud caucus. “All of that yelling to trying to convince you to come to their side. That didn’t do well by me,” mentioned Berkowitz, who voted for Biden.