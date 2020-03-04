jimmy-fallon,-kevin-bacon-and-tan-france-playing-password-will-make-you-lol

Speak about a dream staff!

On Wednesday, Kevin Bacon and Tan France joined Jimmy Fallon for an epic sport of Password on The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon. To play the fan-favorite sport, gamers are introduced with a clue from their teammate with a purpose to guess the phrase they got. If the participant guesses incorrectly, the opposing staff has the chance to steal the purpose however should present a unique clue for the key phrase.

This time round, the late evening host and the Queer Eye star confronted off in opposition to the Footloose star and The Roots MC Tariq Trotter. Kicking issues off, Jimmy did his finest to provide Tan a clue for the phrase “Shrimp.” After cautious consideration, he mentioned, “Scampi,” hoping that the stylist’s thoughts would go to the favored dish shrimp scampi. Sadly for Jimmy, Tan responded: “Crustacean.”

Because the flip went over to Kevin and Tariq, Tan mentioned, “Oh, my God! Now I do know the reply! I am so embarrassed.” Utilizing Jimmy and Kevin’s clue, the musician guessed appropriately.