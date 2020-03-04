jimmy-fallon,-kevin-bacon-and-tan-france-playing-password-will-make-you-lol

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Speak about a dream staff!
On Wednesday, Kevin Bacon and Tan France joined Jimmy Fallon for an epic sport of Password on The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon. To play the fan-favorite sport, gamers are introduced with a clue from their teammate with a purpose to guess the phrase they got. If the participant guesses incorrectly, the opposing staff has the chance to steal the purpose however should present a unique clue for the key phrase.
This time round, the late evening host and the Queer Eye star confronted off in opposition to the Footloose star and The Roots MC Tariq Trotter. Kicking issues off, Jimmy did his finest to provide Tan a clue for the phrase “Shrimp.” After cautious consideration, he mentioned, “Scampi,” hoping that the stylist’s thoughts would go to the favored dish shrimp scampi. Sadly for Jimmy, Tan responded: “Crustacean.”
Because the flip went over to Kevin and Tariq, Tan mentioned, “Oh, my God! Now I do know the reply! I am so embarrassed.” Utilizing Jimmy and Kevin’s clue, the musician guessed appropriately.
Jokingly upset, Tan tried to defend his reply. “Wait! No, let me make it very clear! A crustacean is a shrimp…I assumed we had been doing good solutions! [Shrimp] simply sounded too simple.”
For the subsequent spherical, Tariq introduced Kevin with the primary clue to attempt to guess the password “Madonna.” Referencing the pop icon’s tune “Like A Virgin,” he mentioned, “Virgin.” Pondering he was making a spiritual reference, Kevin replied, “Mary?”
Excited to be given the possibility to redeem himself, the Subsequent In Style host confidently checked out Jimmy as he ready his reply. “Vogue,” he mentioned to the Saturday Night time Reside alum, to which he replied, “Madonna?” Thrilled to be again within the sport, the duo shared a hug and Tan exclaimed, “In fact the homosexual acquired that!”
Heading into the third spherical with a tied rating, Kevin needed to provide you with a clue for the phrase “Tuxedo.” Taking a second to assume, the A Few Good Males star mentioned, “Formal” as he touched the lapels of his go well with and Tariq guessed appropriately.
Now within the remaining spherical with Kevin and Tariq within the lead, Tan struggled to think about a clue for the phrase “Robotic.” Debating on whether or not his trace associated again to an English present or an American one, he took a shot and mentioned, “Wars.” Seeing that Jimmy was instantly perplexed by the clue, Tan quipped, “If we had been in England proper now, he would know. It is not my fault you are not British.”
Taking a minute to attempt to see the place Tan is coming from, Jimmy incorrectly replied, “Is it, like, Closet Wars?” The flip went over to Tariq, who mentioned, “R2-D2.” However sadly, Kevin additionally acquired it unsuitable by saying, “Star?”
With the stakes heating up, Tan was given one other likelihood to offer a clue for Jimmy, who had a way of what the proper reply was primarily based on Tariq’s Star Wars reference. Bouncing of their seats with pleasure, Tan mentioned, “Machine” and Jimmy boldly replied: “Robotic!” And, identical to that, the duo gained the sport.
Nonetheless on cloud 9 from their victory, Tan sat down with Jimmy and mentioned, “I do know that that is your present—that is his present, clearly, and he is acquired issues to start out with—however I’ve gotta say actual fast: Backstage he was too scared to provide me hugs and now he is like all concerning the hugs. He would not even shake my hand and now you are all concerning the hugs as a result of we gained the sport collectively?”
Switching gears, the duo talked about Tan’s “iconic look,” which he says has gotten him confused with one other famously-stylish movie star.
“See, I wish to imagine I’ve an iconic look,” he advised Jimmy. “However apparently, someone else has that iconic look: [Jojo Rabbit director] Taika Waititi.” Since followers mistake him for the Oscar-winning screenwriter so typically, Tan admitted that he embraces it and would not have the guts to inform folks they’ve gotten him blended up with Taika.
“This is the factor…when I haven’t got this hair, it is actually curly like Taika’s,” he continued. “They began doing this a few yr in the past…after which they will begin to take the image and it’s totally clear they assume I am Taika. And so, I am like, ‘Okay, I will simply lean in.” And so I proceed on. What’s hilarious, although, is that I do not change my accent, however America, I really like you very a lot however you clearly do not know the way to distinguish accents, as a result of he is from New Zealand and I am from England.”
Tan added, “And I noticed Taika at a celebration a number of months in the past and I used to be like, ‘Oh, my gosh, Taika, folks hold mistaking me for you.’ And he was like, ‘They do it to me, too.’ I used to be like, ‘Do you alter your accent?’ And he was like, ‘No, it is America. They do not know the distinction.”
