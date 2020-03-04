jessica-biel-and-justin-timberlake-celebrate-her-birthday-with-pajama-party

Instagram

The ‘Complete Recall’ actress rings in her 38th birthday with a low-key celebration as she’s snuggling up together with her husband and their 4-year-old son Silas at their dwelling.

Jessica Biel celebrated her 38th birthday with a household pyjama celebration thrown by her husband Justin Timberlake.

The actress took to Instagram on Monday, March 2, 2020 night time to mark the event, sharing photographs of the pair snuggled up of their sleepwear, and thanked the singer for making the day particular.

“Celebrating my birthday in fashion… and by that I imply, in pajamas,” she captioned a set of photographs. “Thanks @justintimberlake for throwing my kinda celebration. And because of all of you for the bday needs!”

The star additionally shared a shot of a particular breakfast of donuts, bacon, eggs and avocado, organized right into a smiley face by Timberlake and the couple’s four-year-old son, Silas.

She captioned the candy shot, “My boys know me SO effectively. Simply got here downstairs to this good birthday breakfast.”