jeopardy!’s-alex-trebek-celebrates-defying-cancer-battle-odds-with-emotional-speech-to-viewers

Alex Trebek is defying the chances. The longtime Jeopardy! host took to social media to provide viewers an replace on his battle with pancreatic most cancers. Trebek introduced his analysis with the aggressive illness in March 2019. He took the one-year anniversary of his analysis to share his ideas on beating the chances, in addition to his hopes for the long run.

“Hello everybody. In case you’ve bought a minute, I would wish to deliver you updated on my well being state of affairs. The one-year survival fee for stage 4 pancreatic most cancers sufferers is 18 %. I am very completely satisfied to report I’ve simply reached that marker,” he stated.

Then Trebek went into element concerning the toll his remedies have taken on him and the bouts of despair he battled whereas present process chemo.