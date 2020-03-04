jason-statham-leaves-‘man-from-toronto’-due-to-creative-issues

WENN

The ‘Quick and Livid Presents: Hobbs and Shaw’ actor has allegedly pulled out of his new film as a result of he desires an R-rated film whereas the studio leans in direction of a PG-13 launch.

Jason Statham has reportedly pulled out of his function in “The Man From Toronto” simply 4 weeks from the beginning of manufacturing.

In line with Deadline, the 52-year-old actor is exiting the venture as a consequence of “inventive points,” together with a need for the movie to be R rated versus the studio’s plans for a PG-13 launch.

Nonetheless, the studio is reportedly already engaged on a substitute for Statham within the action-comedy movie, which additionally stars Kevin Hart and will probably be directed by Patrick Hughes.

The “Quick & Livid Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” star was as a consequence of play the world’s deadliest murderer, the “Man from Toronto” of the title, alongside the “Jumanji: The Subsequent Degree” funnyman. Their characters are mistaken for one another, at a rented New York Airbnb pad, and are compelled to crew up for a mission.

The movie is slated for a November 20, 2020 launch.