janina-gavankar-&-michaela-watkins-on-‘the-way-back’-&-ben-affleck:-‘we-got-real-with-each-other’

(CBS Native)– 2020 will likely be an enormous film yr for Ben Affleck and it begins with the sports activities drama “The Way Back.”

Affleck performs a former highschool basketball star named Jack Cunningham that offers with alcoholism, grief, and tragedy as he comes again to his alma mater to teach the boys basketball group. Janina Gavankar performs Affleck’s ex-wife Angela within the movie and Michaela Watkins performs Affleck’s sister Beth. The 2 girls have been extremely moved by the film and the expertise on the set with the 2x Oscar winner.

“The biggest surprise was how real we got with each other,” mentioned Gavankar in an interview with CBS Native’s DJ Sixsmith. “You always hope you’re going to walk into a situation where somebody wants to go there. It’s mostly not the case. Ben and I got real with each other. Even off-camera, we were off to the side talking about our own private experiences and put it right into the work.”

“My biggest surprise was Ben is so good at playing rough Bostonians that I was sure he was from Quincy and he’s not,” mentioned Watkins. “He’s from Cambridge. Genuinely, my other surprise was Ben and our director Gavin O’Connor were so loving and warm. They created this atmosphere where you just want to do your best work and be as generous as you can and as vulnerable as you can.”

“The Way Back” hit theaters on Friday, March 6.