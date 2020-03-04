Janhvi Kapoor misses mom Sridevi as she spends time in Chennai

By
Gsr
-
0
4
janhvi-kapoor-misses-mom-sridevi-as-she-spends-time-in-chennai

﻿




Janhvi Kapoor misses mother Sridevi as she spends time in Chennai | filmfare.com



















Janhvi Kapoor misses mom Sridevi as she spends time in Chennai



Janhvi Kapoor is just one movie outdated within the business, even then the beginner has managed to make an area for herself in B-town. The actress has some attention-grabbing tasks lined up, from Roohi Afsana, Dostana 2 to Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Lady and Takht. The wonder additionally earned respect within the eyes of the viewers early on in her profession as she dealt together with her mom’s demise ,late Sridevi , with utmost grace.

Janhvi Kapoor



The actress headed to Chennai final evening as right now a particular prayer meet for her mom was to be held there. Janhvi took to Instagram to share footage from the prayer meet and captioned it, “Wish u were here”. 

Janhvi Kapoor

Effectively, we actually love Janhvi for displaying a lot energy at a young age, kudos to you lady!

Janhvi Kapoor

Really useful for You

ajax-loaderLoading Subsequent Article…

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here