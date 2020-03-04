janhvi-kapoor-misses-mom-sridevi-as-she-spends-time-in-chennai



Janhvi Kapoor is just one movie outdated within the business, even then the beginner has managed to make an area for herself in B-town. The actress has some attention-grabbing tasks lined up, from Roohi Afsana, Dostana 2 to Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Lady and Takht. The wonder additionally earned respect within the eyes of the viewers early on in her profession as she dealt together with her mom’s demise ,late Sridevi , with utmost grace.





The actress headed to Chennai final evening as right now a particular prayer meet for her mom was to be held there. Janhvi took to Instagram to share footage from the prayer meet and captioned it, “Wish u were here”.



Effectively, we actually love Janhvi for displaying a lot energy at a young age, kudos to you lady!