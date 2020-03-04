James Charles Is Facing Backlash After Imitating Latinx TikTok Star Adam Ray

Movie star

“The extent that some individuals on this app are prepared to go in try and destroy my life is actually unhappy.”

Posted on

When you’ve been on the web in the previous couple of months, you realize TikTok star Adam Ray Okay and his alter-ego, Rosa.

Effectively, James Charles imitated the video, as seen beneath. Take a look.

You started off so well, then slowly flopped the accent 😂 Regardless can’t be mad, love some Rosa content @jamescharles @ADAMRAYOKAY

Lots of people weren’t pleased with it due to his impersonation of Rosa’s accent:

the most unfunny video on earth like I’m frowning like this is such a buzz kill.. like.... https://t.co/jvZVfv7H06

@jamescharles I hope you know making fun of a latinx accent like this is racist and that when the OG Rosa does it it’s not cause he is Latinx. Tired of his white ass profiting and making fun of POC. https://t.co/cjPb7H5DBp

James Charles reenacting Rosa’s videos but making her sound white... this is gentrification... can we ever have something to ourselves

@whoisj0ee @gisellf27 @ubernicki @jamescharles Rosa is a character, ADAM really talks like that. His accent isn’t the joke. James is mocking Adam. The jokes are the same jokes without the accent.

When you are white and you attempt to do a Latino accent but you just end up sounding even more white 💀💀💀 Sorry but I did not need to see James Charles ruining my accent on this Tuesday morning. Rosa doesn’t deserve this. https://t.co/IbRQcmYpa7

James responded to the backlash, saying “I get that lots of people do not like me. I’ve discovered to simply accept and perceive it, however the extent that some individuals on this app are prepared to go in try and destroy my life is actually unhappy…”

I get that a lot of people don’t like me. I’ve learned to accept & understand it - but the extent that some people on this app are willing to go in attempt to ruin my life is truly sad. I hope one day people find a way to feel validation without having to bash others for likes.

Adam, aka Rosa, has not responded to the scenario, however we are going to replace you if he does.

