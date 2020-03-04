james-bond-sequel-no-time-to-die-postponed-due-to-coronavirus-outbreak

The launch of the James Bond sequel No Time To Die has been postponed.

On Wednesday, it was introduced that the extremely anticipated spy thriller can be getting a brand new premiere date following the coronavirus outbreak. A tweet issued by the official James Bond Twitter account revealed that the newest installment of the beloved franchise, which marks Daniel Craig‘s final time suiting up because the well-known 007 agent, is slated to hit theaters within the fall of 2020 as a substitute of April 10.

“MGM, Common and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, introduced at this time that after cautious consideration and thorough analysis of the worldwide theatrical market, the discharge of NO TIME TO DIE can be postponed till November 2020,” the announcement reads.

The brand new premiere dates had been then shared in a separate tweet by the official 007 account: “The movie can be launched within the U.Ok. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide launch dates to observe, together with the US launch on November 25, 2020.”