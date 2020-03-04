james-bond-movie-‘no-time-to-die’-officially-postponed-due-to-coronavirus

Common Footage

The worldwide coronavirus pandemic has prompted the James Bond bosses to maneuver again the worldwide launch of the upcoming 007 function movie from April to November.

Mar 5, 2020

AceShowbiz –

The coronavirus unfold has pressured James Bond bosses to rethink the discharge of their newest film, “No Time to Die“.

The worldwide pandemic has already prompted producers to scrap an upcoming Beijing premiere in China and Asian press tour, and now they’re rescheduling the U.Okay., U.S. and worldwide launch dates in April 2020 following requests to delay the movie’s launch from followers on-line.

MGM, Eon and Common executives have agreed to postpone “No Time to Die” and launch the film on the finish of November.

An announcement given completely to Deadline reads, “MGM, Common and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, introduced as we speak that after cautious consideration and thorough analysis of the worldwide theatrical market, the discharge of No Time to Die will likely be postponed till November 2020.”

“The movie will likely be launched within the U.Okay. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide launch dates to comply with, together with the U.S. launch on November 25, 2020.”

The choice comes within the wake of an open letter despatched to Bond bosses from the writers of the MI6-HQ fansite, encouraging the studio executives to “put public well being above advertising and marketing launch schedules.”

“With a month to go earlier than No Time to Die opens worldwide, group unfold of the virus is more likely to be peaking in the USA,” the letter learn. “At present, Washington declared a state of emergency. There’s a vital probability that cinemas will likely be closed, or their attendance severely diminished, by early April.”

Urging producers to contemplate delaying the discharge as a substitute, the missive continues, “It is only a film. The well being and well-being of followers world wide, and their households, is extra essential. We’ve got all waited over 4 years for this movie. One other few months won’t harm the standard of the movie and solely assist the field workplace for Daniel Craig‘s last hurrah.”

Craig will likely be stepping down as 007 after the movie’s launch.