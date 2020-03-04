james-bond-film-release-pushed-back-due-to-coronavirus

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The discharge of the James Bond movie “No Time To Die” has been pushed again a number of months due to world considerations about coronavirus.

MGM, Common and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli introduced on Twitter Wednesday that the movie could be pushed again from its April launch to November 2020.

The announcement cited consideration of the worldwide theatrical market within the choice to delay the discharge of the movie. “No Time To Die” will now hit theaters within the U.Okay. on Nov. 12 and worldwide on Nov. 25.

Publicity plans for the movie in China, Japan and South Korea had beforehand been canceled due to the outbreak.

The coronavirus outbreak emerged in China and has unfold globally. In all, greater than 94,000 folks have contracted the virus worldwide, with greater than 3,200 deaths.