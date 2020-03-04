‘it’s-wreaking-havoc’:-pennsylvania-adds-12-counties-to-spotted-lanternfly-quarantine-zone

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — The invasive noticed lanternfly is constant its westward march throughout Pennsylvania, with state agriculture officers practically doubling the variety of counties in a quarantine zone meant to restrict the pest’s unfold. A dozen counties have been added to the record Tuesday, together with Allegheny and Beaver in western Pennsylvania, a number of counties within the central area and Luzerne and Columbia within the northeast.

The extra counties will not be “completely infested,” in keeping with the agriculture division, however particular person municipalities are battling the pest.

Twenty-six of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties at the moment are underneath quarantine, requiring companies that transfer merchandise, automobiles and different gadgets out and in of the quarantine zone to acquire a allow.

Native to Asia, the massive, colourful planthopper sucks sap from precious timber and vines, weakening them. It produces a transparent, sticky, sugary waste. Besieged residents have been killing them by the 1000’s.

“It’s wreaking havoc for home and business owners; kids who just want to play outside; Pennsylvania agriculture and the economy of the state we all call home,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding stated in a information launch. “Whether you think it’s your job or not, we need every Pennsylvanian to keep their eyes peeled for signs of this bad bug — to scrape every egg mass, squash every bug, and report every sighting,”

First detected within the U.S. in 2014, in Pennsylvania’s Berks County, the lanternfly overran the state’s southeastern nook earlier than spreading into New Jersey, Delaware and Virginia.

A latest Penn State research discovered the noticed lanternfly is costing the Pennsylvania economic system about $50 million and eliminating practically 500 jobs every year.

Click on right here for a full record of Pennsylvania counties underneath a noticed lanternfly quarantine.