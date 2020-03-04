Itâs going to be a bit difficult to play warring brothers. – Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal appears to be in an awesome skilled house at present. The actor will quickly be seen enjoying Ranveer Singh’s brother in Takht, the interval drama directed by Karan Johar. Little question that Vicky is worked up about it as other than it being Vicky’s first interval movie it additionally marks Karan Johar’s return as director.

Sharing his pleasure about working within the movie, Kaushal informed a number one portal, “That is positively off my bucket checklist since I’ve needed to do a interval drama. Karan Johar is helming the movie. Then, there’s Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar – it’s an awesome ensemble. I’m very excited to be part of this mission since I’ve by no means labored with any of them earlier than moreover Bhumi since she has executed a cameo in Bhoot Half One: The Haunted Ship.”

Vicky additional revealed that the actors do not know one another’s energies but nevertheless it’s all the time enjoyable once you collaborate with folks and play with their energies. He shared, “It’s a utterly totally different setup. We don’t know one another’s power but. It’s all the time enjoyable once you collaborate with folks and uncover one another’s power and play with it. I’m very excited to get on with the desk, learn, workshops and all of that which might be a contemporary factor for all of us.”

Talking about energies, Ranveer Singh tops the chart together with his electrifying power and Vicky is de facto trying ahead to enjoying his brother within the movie. Talking about it, Vicky stated, “I like him. I completely love him. There have been instances once we have been sitting on one another’s laps solely. It’s going to be a bit troublesome to play warring brothers however I’m trying ahead to working with him.”

Vicky Kaushal has already began prepping for the movie by present process an enormous bodily transformation and studying horse using. Takht is a narrative of two warring brothers, Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh. Vicky will play Aurangzeb whereas Ranveer might be seen enjoying Dara Shikoh.

Properly, we actually cannot wait to look at these two stars on the large display screen actual quickly!