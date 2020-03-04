islanders’-johnny-boychuk-takes-skate-to-face,-evaluated-after-game

There was a scary scene at Barclays Middle in Brooklyn on Tuesday evening.

With simply over 11 minutes remaining within the third interval of the Islanders’ 6-2 loss to the Canadiens, New York’s Johnny Boychuk and Montreal’s Artturi Lehkonen bought tousled in entrance of the house crew’s internet. Boychuk pushed Lehkonen out of the crease, and because the Montreal ahead fell, his proper skate got here up and clipped Boychuk within the face.

(NOTE: Some could contemplate the video graphic.)

The Islanders defenseman instantly grabbed his face and was in apparent ache on the ice. He rapidly bought up and skated to the locker room; his hand gave the impression to be over his left eye.

After the sport, Islanders coach Barry Trotz instructed reporters that Boychuk was nonetheless being evaluated.

Trotz: “No update on Johnny Boychuk. It’s pretty scary obviously around the facial/eye area. He’s being evaluated.” #Isles — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 4, 2020

The precise damage and its severity are troublesome to find out from the video. NBC Boston’s Joe Haggerty is reporting it was “a minimize to the eyelid reasonably than the blade straight slicing his eyeball.” Islanders winger Cal Clutterbuck instructed NHL.com’s Brian Compton: “It is not good. It is not straightforward to see. Not good in any respect.”

No replace from Trotz on Boychyuk. Cal Clutterbuck was understandably upset. “It is not good. It is not straightforward to see. Not good in any respect.” #Isles — Brian Compton (@BComptonNHL) March 4, 2020

Claude Julien coached Boychuk in BOS. “Actual scary. I’ve reached out and I’ve texted Barry. A man I’ve coached for lots of years and is favored by all people. Nice particular person.” #Habs #Isles — Brian Compton (@BComptonNHL) March 4, 2020

Clutterbuck is aware of what a skate blade can do. He simply returned to the lineup Saturday after lacking greater than two months following surgical procedure to restore a wrist that was minimize by a skate blade in December.

Islanders gamers will not be the one ones to be minimize this yr. The listing contains the Maple Leafs’ Ilya Mikheyev, who additionally underwent surgical procedure on a severed artery and wrist tendon in late December and not too long ago resumed skating.

Earlier on Tuesday, TSN’s Frank Seravalli reported that NHL normal managers at their conferences in Florida have been proven new cutproof and Kevlar-reinforced undergarments to assist stop skate cuts like those suffered by Clutterbuck and Mikheyev. Kevlar socks turned extra standard following Erik Karlsson’s surgical procedure in 2013 to restore a sliced Achilles tendon.

GMs heard a presentation as we speak on new cutproof / kevlar bolstered undergarments, to forestall damage just like the skate minimize #Leafs’ Ilya Mikheyev suffered earlier this season. Plan is for a poster of all out there objects to be posted in league dressing rooms so gamers are conscious. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 3, 2020

Clearly, the Kevlar wouldn’t have helped in Boychuk’s case; nonetheless, it did seem that the visor he was carrying — which turned necessary in 2013 — took the brunt of the skate’s influence.

Final season, Boychuk took a skate blade to the neck from the Maple Leafs’ Mitchell Marner that fortunately didn’t slice his throat and simply left a mark from the incident.

“It was really scary,” Boychuk stated the next morning to reporters. “You are feeling it hit your neck, simply ideas undergo your thoughts. It was actually scary. I’m simply completely satisfied that nothing severe occurred.”