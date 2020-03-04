international-ocean-film-festival-postponed-amid-coronavirus-concerns

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The 17th annual Worldwide Ocean Movie Competition, initially scheduled for March 12 – 15 at San Francisco’s Cowell Theatre and different Bay Space venues, has been postponed, organizers stated Wednesday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and in light of the still developing situation with COVID-19, we have decided to postpone this year’s festival until all travel restrictions for visiting filmmakers have been lifted, and most importantly, out of respect for our audiences,” stated Ana Blanco, Govt Director for the Competition.

This yr’s pageant of 56 movies chosen from 15 international locations consists of 4 world premieres, six United States premieres, 9 West Coast premieres and 6 Bay Space Premieres.

“This is easily the most diverse group of films we’ve ever had, with the greatest international participation to date,” Blanco stated.

Organizers stated they’re working to finalize a brand new collection of pageant dates, seemingly for mid- to late summer time.

“With more than 5000 people expected to attend, we know this is the proper response so that when we do reschedule the festival will be a joyful and relaxing experience, and not pose any additional risks or inconvenience to our audience and partners,” Blanco stated.

