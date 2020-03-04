Incumbent Lacey Holds Big Lead Over Gascón, Rossi In LA County DA’s Race; Hopes To Avoid Runoff

LATEST ELECTION RESULTS

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Incumbent Los Angeles County District Lawyer Jackie Lacey Wednesday hoped to keep away from a November runoff and hold her publish for a 3rd time period as she battles George Gascón, who was San Francisco’s high prosecutor for 11 years, and federal public defender Rachel Rossi.

L.A. County DA Jackie Lacey speaks at a information convention on Feb. 13, 2020.

Semi-official outcomes from Tuesday’s election confirmed Lacey with 50.69 p.c of the vote, simply above the 50 p.c majority mark she must win reelection with out want for a runoff. Gascón was in second, at 26.83 p.c, with Rossi in third at 22.47 p.c.

Lacey had acquired 489,835 votes, whereas Gascón had acquired 259,307 votes and Rossi 217,165.

Simply after 6 a.m. Wednesday, L.A. County Registrar-Recorder Dean Logan introduced that the most recent numbers had been semi-official outcomes. It was unclear what number of late, provisional or mail-in ballots nonetheless must be tallied.

Gascón held a public occasion at Union Station Tuesday night time whereas Lacey was stated to be spending a personal night together with her household.

“This is not just simply a race to elect a DA or to elect me,” Gascón stated Tuesday. “This is really about a national movement. This is about bringing the criminal justice system into the 21st century.”

Rossi made a surprisingly sturdy displaying towards Gascon, notable as a result of she was considerably outspent by the opposite two contenders, who additionally boasted extra influential endorsements. The Lacey and Gascon campaigns, together with impartial committees, each raised greater than $2 million.

George Gascón addresses supporters on March 3, 2020.

In Lacey’s case, the overwhelming majority of the cash got here from unions representing police and sheriff’s deputies, whereas roughly three-quarters of Gascon’s money got here from two progressive Northern California contributors, in keeping with an evaluation by the Los Angeles Occasions.

Regardless of having held comparable posts, the 2 prosecutors have divergent concepts about the way to run the D.A.’s workplace.

Gascon positioned himself because the progressive candidate, figuring out himself on the poll as a Justice Reform Advocate quite than a prosecutor and former police deputy chief.

Lacey was seen because the extra conservative selection, regardless of her work on diversion packages for mentally in poor health offenders and in establishing a conviction evaluate unit. That’s partly as a result of she opposed measures like Prop 57, which offers early parole for some non-violent crimes, and Prop 47, which decreased some felonies to misdemeanors.

Lacey, who’s finishing her second time period, was first elected in 2012 beating legal prosecutor Alan Jackson in a November election with 55 p.c of the vote. In 2016 she was reelected after working unopposed.

However lately, Lacey has confronted criticism from teams like Black Lives Matter over her obvious reluctance to prosecute high-profile suspects like Ed Buck and officers with the Los Angeles Police Division who’ve fatally shot unarmed black males.

Lacey’s husband is underneath investigation after he was caught on video pointing a gun at Black Lives Matter protesters exterior the couple’s Granada Hills dwelling Monday morning.

Gascón is a former district legal professional of San Francisco, having been appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2011 to fill the seat vacated by Sen. Kamala Harris. Gascón was elected to the seat in 2015, and served till he resigned final October.

Gascón, the architect of Proposition 47 which turned numerous non-violent felonies into misdemeanors and erased jail time related to these crimes, claims on his web site that L.A County is the most important county and the most important jailer within the nation.

Rossi is a one-time public defender who additionally labored within the senate judiciary. On her web site she says that decreasing crime and ending mass incarceration are two of her priorities.

