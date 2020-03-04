‘I’m Very Disappointed’ – Voting Changes, Computer Glitches Mar California Primary

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS / AP) — A sequence of adjustments in California meant to spice up voter turnout and easy its new Tremendous Tuesday main election led to a surge in last-minute voters, pc issues and short-staffing that appeared to catch elections officers abruptly, triggering scathing criticism Wednesday.

Lengthy traces, sluggish pc connections and normal confusion plagued polling locations statewide — elevating severe questions concerning the means of most populous state to deal with November’s normal election, when thousands and thousands extra voters are anticipated. Critics known as for an overhaul earlier than then.

Los Angeles County rolled out a brand new $300 million voting system, together with new scanning units and voting machines that the state licensed regardless of identified safety and technical issues. Most of the voting units didn’t work and there weren’t sufficient check-in machines or ballot employees, main to attend instances of two hours or extra.

Bernie Sanders’ presidential marketing campaign filed a authorized grievance within the county that has greater than 1 / 4 of California’s 20 million voters, a county supervisor demanded an investigation and a Democratic Occasion chief gave a stinging rebuke of the “abysmal” infrastructure.

“It was an overwhelming experience during a time where voter turnout should have been high,” county celebration chairman Mark J. Gonzalez mentioned in a press release. “It’s Turn OUT, not Turn AWAY.”

Secretary of State Alex Padilla, a Democrat who oversees California’s elections, didn’t reply to a number of requests for detailed explanations Tuesday and Wednesday.

The state voter database was not obtainable a part of Tuesday, so ballot employees in 15 counties couldn’t print out ballots, register voters or examine whether or not voters had already solid ballots. Some counties mentioned the system was sluggish all day. A spokesman for Padilla mentioned there was no proof of malicious exercise however didn’t clarify what triggered the failure.

"We tried a lot of new things, and we're going to need to make adjustments," mentioned Kim Alexander, president of the nonpartisan California Voter Basis. "It was not good timing to roll out all this new technology in a major election."

A crush of voters within the 15 counties that changed conventional neighborhood polling locations with fewer multipurpose vote facilities delayed the reporting of ends in some counties. The facilities, the place individuals might register and vote, have been designed to make voting extra handy.

In Butte County in Northern California, registrar Candace Grubbs mentioned she delayed reporting preliminary outcomes Tuesday night time as a result of so many citizens have been nonetheless in line and she or he didn’t need to affect their vote.

Connections to the state database have been sluggish all day, contributing to the lengthy traces, she mentioned.

“Voting centers were designed by academic liberals, but are not practical,” mentioned Bob Mulholland, a Democratic Nationwide Committee member in Chico. “I’m very disappointed that California, technology capital of the world, has lines four or five hours long and software that’s breaking down all over the place.”

Mulholland mentioned he warned early on that voting facilities didn’t make sense in a densely populated state like California, the place many citizens reside in cities. He mentioned he obtained calls Wednesday that the final Butte County votes weren’t solid till 12:20 a.m.

“California brags about early voting — actually it ended up causing late voting,” he mentioned.

A bottleneck of offended voters led to attend instances of as much as 4 hours in Los Angeles County, in response to Sanders’ lawsuit filed late Tuesday. He went on to win California, which has the nation’s largest haul of Democratic delegates.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn known as the issues unacceptable and known as for an investigation to be accomplished inside 30 to 60 days.

“Certainly you expect some bugs in the system, but I was uncomfortable with what I was hearing yesterday,” she mentioned Wednesday.

County Registrar-Recorder Dean Logan apologized late Tuesday. He known as it “a challenging day” and acknowledged that the system by which 979 vote facilities changed greater than 4,500 polling locations “needs quite a bit of refinement.” He hasn’t responded to repeated requests for extra particulars.

The county’s new touch-screen voting units, meant to spice up accessibility, operated slowly at instances as a result of so many citizens have been making an attempt to make use of them directly, mentioned Mike Sanchez, a spokesman for Logan. Extra units have been added at some polling locations and there have been no indications of safety breaches, he mentioned.

“I think we perhaps overestimated how many of those voters would take advantage of the early voting period,” Logan mentioned.

Election integrity activists had warned that the county’s system was sure to expertise severe failures and may by no means have been licensed by the state. Technical and safety defects had been recognized in testing, together with the flexibility for attackers to bypass seals, locks and sensors and boot from a USB port, which might permit election information to be modified.

