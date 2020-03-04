I’m Dying At Kelly Clarkson Almost Going Flying After Her “Voice” Chair Malfunctioned

For those who’re like me, you’ve gotten an affinity for watching celebs fall in some capability…


MTV

…so long as they’re OK and never harm 😉.


ABC

Kelly had simply turned her chair round for Samuel Wilco, who sang an awesome rendition of Stevie Marvel’s “Currently.”


NBC

Swiftly, her chair spun backward…


NBC

“OWWWWW!” she yelled.


NBC

“Give up messing with me!”


NBC

Me once I assume my life goes OK for a couple of days after which one thing occurs:


NBC

Me when my anxiousness hits:


NBC

Me once I get my hopes up:


NBC

Properly, even John Legend stated the chair malfunctioned, so hopefully they get it mounted ASAP.


NBC

Ugh, Kelly. You’re a queen.


NBC

