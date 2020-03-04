i’m-dying-at-kelly-clarkson-almost-going-flying-after-her-“voice”-chair-malfunctioned

For those who’re like me, you’ve gotten an affinity for watching celebs fall in some capability…

MTV



…so long as they’re OK and never harm 😉.

ABC



Kelly had simply turned her chair round for Samuel Wilco, who sang an awesome rendition of Stevie Marvel’s “Currently.”

NBC



Swiftly, her chair spun backward…

NBC



“OWWWWW!” she yelled.

NBC



“Give up messing with me!”

NBC



Me once I assume my life goes OK for a couple of days after which one thing occurs:

NBC



Me when my anxiousness hits:

NBC



Me once I get my hopes up:

NBC



Properly, even John Legend stated the chair malfunctioned, so hopefully they get it mounted ASAP.

NBC

